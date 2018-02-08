Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have certainly built a great friendship after working together for several years. Although fans were initially concerned that the two lead stars of the Fifty Shades film trilogy would not get along, the actors have proven that working on three sexy flicks would result in a tight relationship. However, that does not mean that Johnson is always pleased with her handsome co-star. The How To Be Single actress has revealed that Dornan’s eating habits annoyed her while they were working on the movies, including Fifty Shades Freed.

There is little doubt that Jamie Dornan took the maximum effort to get into his role as the seductive Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades films. The actor admitted that he researched about BDSM and other kinky things that delight his character. Nevertheless, there was one aspect of Mr. Grey that Dornan did not have any trouble with. According to Dakota Johnson, her Fifty Shades Freed co-star did not have a hard time getting a god-like physique even though he piled on the carbs on the set.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Dakota Johnson admitted that she thought it was “annoying” that Jamie Dornan could “eat whatever he wants” right before cameras rolled on the set of Fifty Shades Freed. Melanie Griffith’s daughter stated that Dornan would simply perform a quick workout before shedding his clothes and still look amazing once they began filming.

“He just will like jump around for 15 minutes and then eat a roll of bread stuffed with cheese and potato chips, and like six candy bars, and then take off his shirt, and it’s rude.”

It is easy to understand why Dakota Johnson is jealous of her co-star’s carb-filled diet. The actress had worked really hard to maintain a trim figure while working on Fifty Shades Freed. According to Elle, Johnson kept a strict diet while doing some light cardio, jumping rope, treadmill running, and even hot yoga. Needless to say, the sacrifice paid off, ensuring that both Johnson and Jamie Dornan look stunning in the movies although one of them relied on his speedy metabolism alone.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will return as Ana Steele and Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Freed, the final film in E.L. James’ sexy trilogy. The movie will hit theaters on February 9.