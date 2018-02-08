‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, February 9: Chelsea’s Shocking Move, Phyllis Warns Nick

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, February 9, reveal Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will struggle to control her temper where Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is concerned. She’ll continue to try to prove that Chelsea is the Fenimore’s thief.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Phyllis doesn’t believe that Chelsea has changed from her scamming days. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she is hellbent on taking her down, too.

On Friday’s episode, Phyllis will get fed up and confront Nick (Joshua Morrow) about trusting Chelsea. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will point out Chelsea’s shady past and all the evidence against her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick is starting to suspect that Chelsea isn’t being completely honest with him. After he found the cash in the bathroom duct, Chelsea’s behavior was unusual. Phyllis will beg her ex-husband to wake up and kick her to the curb before he gets tangled in her mess.

Nick certainly has his doubts, but he isn’t ready to end his relationship with her yet. He’s still holding out hope that it’s all a misunderstanding. Phyllis will warn him to be careful as Chelsea is getting desperate. As Phyllis knows, a desperate woman is capable of anything.

Young and the Restless spoilers state Chelsea will have quite the shock in the columbarium. Someone will sneak up behind her. It could be anyone at this point. Some Y&R viewers think it could be her mother, Anita (Catherine Bach).

Chelsea will face another threatening text message. Someone sends her a message threatening to expose Christian’s paternity. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will head over to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) office and brainstorm with him on how to handle the situation.

Based on the fact, Chelsea goes to Victor for help; it reveals that he isn’t the mystery columbarium visitor. Chelsea will decide to trust Victor because, at this point, she is running out of options.

Today on #YR, Victor makes an unexpected alliance, Lauren receives unsettling news, and Devon and Hilary share a charged moment. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/kxrKQjwkof pic.twitter.com/3FCEdtJZbN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will give out some tough love. Victor is at his witts end with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) bickering. He may want to put his foot down and stop the tension at work.

It sounds like an exciting episode ahead on Young and the Restless.

