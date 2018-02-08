Cavaliers Rumors: Kevin Love To Orlando Magic For Aaron Gordon, Bismack Biyombo In Suggested Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have tough decisions to make heading into the NBA trade deadline. The Cavaliers are being linked to several players in recent trade rumors, including Orlando Magic rising star Aaron Gordon.

The Cavaliers are in a deep hole halfway through the season, losing in nine of their last 13 games. This is the reason why most analysts are saying that they should make a splash before the deadline to save their season.

According to James Macey of Sir Charles In Charge, Cleveland should consider trading Kevin Love. Macey suggested a deal that would send the All-Star forward to Orlando for Gordon and Bismack Biyombo.

Orlando has been shopping Gordon over the past several weeks in the hope of acquiring a player who they can build around or draft picks that can help them in their rebuilding process. While acquiring Love will not make the Magic any younger, Macey said his suggested trade is not a long shot because Orlando has shown willingness to acquire a veteran.

Getting Love will give the Magic a proven star who can contribute immediately. The 29-year-old is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season. He is currently out with a broken hand, but the former UCLA standout is expected to fully recover later in the season.

On the other hand, the suggested trade will give the Cavaliers a more versatile forward to play alongside LeBron James. His versatility will likely help Cleveland match up well against fast-paced teams like the Golden State Warriors. Biyombo, who was just added to match salaries, might eventually become their top defender inside the paint.

However, giving up Love for Gordon and Biyombo might not be enough to convince the Magic. The Cavaliers could give up the coveted 2018 first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets, but Zach Lowe of ESPN said that even that valuable asset is unlikely to complete a Cavaliers-Magic trade.

Gordon, who is averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season, is on the trading block primarily because of his contract situation. Orlando might lose the former Arizona standout for nothing next summer if he receives an offer sheet that is hard for them to match.

Lowe added that Orlando will just agree to a trade involving the Brooklyn pick if they will eventually realize that they are not willing to pay the fourth-year forward $20 million per season. But if the Cavaliers surprisingly convince the Magic, it will give them a young forward who they can invest on in case James leaves in the offseason.