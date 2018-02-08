‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Shocking Encounter, Ashley’s Dirty Move, And Cane Rages At JT

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, February 8, reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will rage at J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) for taking a job at Newman Enterprises. After discussing it over, Cane agrees to let him out of his contract. Cane feels that he’s making a huge mistake and warns him to be careful. If things don’t work out for him, Cane informs him he cannot come back to Chancellor Industries.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will butt heads about a photoshoot. They agree to do an even number of shots that Ashley and Victoria choose and let Devon decide which ones to publish. Later, Lily (Christel Khalil) will overhear Ashley instructing Devon (Bryton James) only to use her pictures, and throw Victoria away.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. will meet up with Victoria at her house. He will give her an anniversary present. At Lily’s place, Cane will have romance on the mind, too. He will suggest they renew their vows on Valentine’s Day. Lily loves his idea and starts to make plans.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) will share his concerns about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) with Sharon (Sharon Case). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick is starting to suspect that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is right about his girlfriend. Sharon will advise him to trust his gut, and she will ask him how he feels about the situation.

J.T.’s plan to surprise Victoria backfires today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/ua3BUtx8yY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 7, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea will accuse Phyllis of sending her threatening text messages. Phyllis will deny it and she will wonder why Chelsea thought it was her. After she leaves, Phyllis informs Billy (Jason Thompson) about Chelsea’s mysterious text messages. She will believe that proves her guilt. Billy admits it doesn’t look good for her.

Chelsea stops by Crimson’s Lights to vent about Phyllis. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis is poisoning Nick against her. Sharon will point out that she needs to prove she’s innocent. Chelsea doesn’t think she should have to do that –Nick should back her up no matter what. Sharon adds that as long as she has nothing to hide, the Phyllis thing will eventually blow over.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea has a tender moment with Christian. She will promise that she is making all the necessary preparations to protect him. She will hope Victor (Eric Breaden) won’t target her and Adam’s sons if the paternity secret comes out.

Chelsea gets another text message saying that it will be over soon. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she heads out to the columbarium. She spots a flower on Adam’s nameplate. She hears a noise behind her, she turns around and gasps. It looks like a huge shocker is on the way.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.