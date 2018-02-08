It has been a long wait, but the second season of Jessica Jones is finally set to premiere next month. There is little doubt that the snarky private investigator will find plenty of trouble again this March, but it also looks like the past will come back to haunt the only female Defender. What really happened on the fateful day that Jessica’s family had a tragic accident? The truth will finally be revealed in Jessica Jones Season 2.

The family tragedy is not the only thing Jessica will need to deal with this year. The new trailer for Jessica Jones Season 2 offers a very brief glimpse at the return of David Tennant as the sinister Kilgrave. Will the murder of the Purple Man lead to Jessica being dragged to jail in the Marvel series?

The full-length trailer for Jessica Jones Season 2 opens with a flashback of the accident that killed the Defender’s family. Further into the video, it is revealed that Jessica actually died but was revived and ended up having super strength. As it turns out, her powers might be the side effects of the PI’s resurrection.

The Jessica Jones Season 2 trailer confirms several interesting possibilities. It is possible that the drugs used to revive Jessica may have been similar to the pills Will Simpson pops to gain his super strength. In addition to that, Jessica’s backstory is decidedly different from her comic book origins. However, the biggest shocker comes at the end of the trailer when the lighting goes purple.

Netflix

The last few moments of the video shows Jessica suddenly seeing blue as a pair of hands applaud her. There is little doubt that the clapper is none other than David Tennant’s Kilgrave, who was actually killed in the first season finale. The Purple Man might be dead, but that doesn’t mean he will stop tormenting his former captive in Jessica Jones Season 2.

There have been speculations that Krysten Ritter’s Defender will be arrested for the murder of Kilgrave. The first teaser for Jessica Jones Season 2 showed the main character being apprehended and handcuffed although her crime was left unclear.

Find out how Kilgrave will return when Jessica Jones Season 2 airs on Netflix on March 2.