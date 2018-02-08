Watch Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Online: Live Streaming & TV Start Time

On Thursday morning, football fans will get to watch the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl parade live streaming online and televised celebration coverage. The team will be honored for their first-ever NFL Championship win after an impressive victory over last year’s champions, the New England Patriots. That means fans will get to watch as the players, coaching staff, and others associated with the Eagles’ efforts in the past season will celebrate the win. There may be a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy as well. Here are all of the details including the closings, parade route, time, TV channels, and how to watch the Eagles Championship Parade live streaming online.

As reported by The City of Philadelphia website, Thursday, February 7 will mark the date for the official Eagles celebration parade. As one might expect, a lot of spectators are expected for this major celebration causing an impact to city functions. The Klein Transportation service has mentioned on their Facebook page that they’re transporting 400 Eagles fans to the event on their buses. Due to the high traffic event, all Philadelphia municipal government offices, as well as public and parochial schools and courts will be closed down. The WFMZ website reported that the Philadelphia Zoo and museums will also be closed for the parade but historic attractions such as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall will remain open for visitors.

Thursday morning’s parade route will get its start from Broad Street at Pattison Avenue. It will continue down Broad Street, move past City Hall on South Penn Square, head onto J.F.K. Boulevard to 16th Street, and then pass Eakins Oval on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Ultimately, it will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the official celebration program. The Philadelphia Eagles Twitter account posted a map image showing the official parade route for Thursday.

The City of Philadelphia has announced that due to security and public safety concerns, parking will not be available at the stadium complex. @SEPTAPHILLY recommends using the Broad Street or Market-Frankford Lines. More info: https://t.co/iuIATtoArA pic.twitter.com/jrrvhjz4x9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 7, 2018

Thursday morning’s Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Championship parade will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time or 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The celebratory event will be available on several channels for those who want to watch on television. These include NBC 10 and CSN Philadelphia. Many other cable and satellite viewers around the country will be able to watch the NFL Total Access: Eagles Parade presented on the NFL Network.

To watch the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade live streaming online there are also several options. Viewers can download the NBC10 app, or use a free trial of the Sling TV channel streaming service. Sling TV offers NFL Network as part of its “Sling Blue” channel package. There are also several other channel streaming services out there including PlayStation Vue and Fubo.TV, both of which have NFL Network as part of different channel packages.

The players are ready for a "legendary" Championship Parade. More on the #Eagles Update presented by @Ticketmaster. https://t.co/SBAOsIBM9D — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 7, 2018

As noted, the Philadelphia Eagles Championship celebration arrives at the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the big rally and presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Eastern Time or 4 p.m. Pacific Time. It’s expected the total parade coverage may span three hours on the NFL Network, and even longer on Philadelphia area networks.