Kate Middleton Speaks Out About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding

The next royal wedding is fast approaching and excitement has been brewing for months, ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally announced their engagement. The couple are to tie the knot in May, at Windsor Castle, shortly after the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child.

The spotlight certainly has been taken off Kate and William ever since news of the royal wedding broke, yet it’s likely a welcome break for Middleton and Harry’s older brother. Comparisons have even been constantly drawn between Middleton and Markle and tabloids have sought to make the two women seem as though they are in competition. However, it seems that William and Kate are simply overjoyed for Harry and Meghan.

Middleton, despite being seven months pregnant, is still making regular appearances and attending numerous events weekly. Most recently, the beauty was asked about her perception of the upcoming weddings between Harry and Meghan as well as between Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Kate was at an event for a new addictions center in Essex, where she responded cheerfully over the upcoming nuptials.

“Kate, 36, who was visiting a new addiction treatment centre in Essex, could not contain her delight.. Asked by a member of the crowd if she was looking forward to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Kate said: ‘Yes and now we have two with Eugenie’s. It’s very exciting.'”

As Express U.K. notes, although Eugenie’s mother, the Duchess of York, was left off the guest list for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 royal wedding, Ferguson and Prince Harry have always been close, especially since the death of his mother, and an invite by him and Markle has been extended.

Despite the masses speculating that some sort of competition exists between Markle and Middleton, it is more likely the case that Kate is assisting Meghan with her transition from a relatively ordinary life as a rarely recognized actress in Toronto, as E! reminds, to being one of the most recognized beauties of 2018. Kate did, after all, come from a relatively common lifestyle as well.

It’s unknown as to whether Meghan Markle will continue on with some acting work once married to Prince Harry. The two are set to reside at Prince Harry’s cottage on the Kensington Palace estate, where his older brother and Middleton, along with their children, now reside as well.

These surely are exciting times for the royals, and Kate’s enthusiasm is common around the globe.