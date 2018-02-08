Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend

A Big Baller Baby is coming!

According to TMZ Sports, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and longtime girlfriend Denise Garcia are expecting their first baby.

Several sources close to the Ball family have already confirmed the pregnancy rumor. The family is reportedly happy and excited to welcome the new addition the Balls. Garcia is said to be 4-months pregnant. The gender of the baby is yet to be revealed but we all know what Grandpa LaVar Ball would be hoping.

Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia have been dating since high school at Chino Hills. The couple managed to keep their relationship healthy despite busy schedules.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the baby grows up to be an athlete because both the baby’s parents are athletes. It is a known fact that Daddy Ball is a basketball player but not many people know that the soon-to-be mom is also an athlete. Garcia is a soccer player for UC Riverside. The athletic gene definitely runs in the future family.

Also, the baby wouldn’t seem to have a problem in the looks department as, luckily again, both daddy and mommy are good-looking. Ball has hundreds of women going crazy over his looks while Garcia is Instagram-famous for being gorgeous.

Big Baller Brand could possibly come up with a product line for toddlers as LaVar Ball is not likely to miss this brand opportunity.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball currently missed 10 games in a row already as he suffered a sprained MCL. The absence of Ball means more opportunities for other players like Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart to step up. However, the Lakers still suffered as they lost their first 8 games without Ball. Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 36 games this season.

It is possible that he would miss the All-Star weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge. Lakers Coach Luke Walton said, “We’re not going to rush him back. Let’s say he’s ready to play … the last game (before the break, Feb. 15 in Minnesota) … At that point we’d probably say let’s give him an extra week and get him back afterwards.”

Despite the injury, Ball still some good news as a Big Baller Baby is about to come. Everyone is just as excited as the family. Stay tuned for more updates!