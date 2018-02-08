Kylie Jenner Hit With Accusations ‘No Way Travis Can Be Father’ — Online Posts Discovered By ‘Elite Daily’

The news swirling around Kylie Jenner and her new daughter Stormi is mostly positive despite a few stories claiming that there are some questions on whether the name Stormi was a good choice or not. The proud new mom posted a picture of her new baby girl online, and within no time at all, those who are ignorant when it comes to human development made some horrific allegations aimed at Kylie.

According to Elite Daily, Kylie Jenner offered her first posted picture to the world of her new baby via her Instagram account. As you can see from the post below, the baby’s complete face is not seen in the photo, but her little hand and arm grabbing for mom’s fingers are front and center in the picture.

People replied with gushing comments about the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and good wishes were plentifully headed Kylie and baby Stormi’s way. Then came the folks online who apparently didn’t realize what a newborn baby should look like.

Kylie’s newborn baby’s skin color is light and with Travis Scott being black, the accusations revved up. Some posts were outright mean as they blatantly expressed that there is “no way” Travis can be the father of this baby due to the baby’s “pale skin color.” Below are a few of the negative examples greeting Kylie online today.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Why is nobody talking about the fact that Stormi in white guys I mean wtf Travis is black and from the pic she’s definitely white I AM SO CONFUSED — my own queen ???? (@chubbydumplingx) February 6, 2018

Everybody wondering why kylie Jenner called her baby stormi but can somebody please tell me why that child is completely white when it’s father is Travis Scott??????? — roisin costello (@costelloroisin) February 6, 2018

Stormi? As in cloud, as In that baby is WHITE — kenzie (@mac0626) February 6, 2018

Stormy is too white, i swear to god that aint right ???? @KylieJenner — paulyngonz (@paauulyn) February 6, 2018

According to Elite Daily, the color of a baby’s skin is perfectly normal no matter what her racial background is. The experts online say it can take up to six months for the skin tone of a newborn baby to fully develop, according to What to Expect. The Baby Center reports that it can take up to two or three weeks for a baby’s skin color to darken to a “neutral shade.”

Back in 2015, the New York Post did a story on bi-racial twin girls that no one believed were sisters. They were born to a black mom and a white dad. One girl had dark skin and curly dark hair and the other twin girl had very light white skin with strawberry blonde hair. You can see their pictures here.

It sounds as if the people commenting about Travis Scott not possibly being the father of Stormi are not aware of how genes work and how it takes time for a baby’s coloring to develop once out of the womb. While Kim Kardashian, Kylie’s half-sister has olive skin due to her Armenian heritage on her dad’s side, Kylie’s father, who is Caitlyn Jenner today, is much more fair skinned than the Kardashian family’s dad. This could mean that Stormi could be lighter skinned than her cousins and it could also mean she might not be.

According to The Atlantic, genes play a big part of skin color but even siblings can differ in the color of their skin when they are from the same parents, like the twins in the New York Post article. So for people to make the accusations that they did to Kylie online is just a show of ignorance when it comes to the way nature works, suggests many of the social media users coming to Kylie’s defense today.