Watch Wendy Williams Call Out Adult Film Star’s Plastic Surgery: Moriah Mills Says She’s 26 With No Friends

The video is titled “No Friends” and it is gaining a lot of attention on the official YouTube channel of the Wendy Williams Show, as well as on Instagram. The segment aired on Wednesday, February 7, during the end of the show wherein Wendy goes into the audience for her “Ask Wendy” portion, where Williams attempts to help her “co-hosts” with their problems.

When a gorgeous woman who simply gave her name as “Moriah” stood up, wearing a form-fitting raspberry-colored dress, Wendy asked her traditional, “How you doing?” Yet Williams could barely get the last word out as she checked out the ample backside of the guest. Moriah asked Wendy what she thought she could do to make real friends, complaining that women hated her or were jealous of her whilst men only wanted to sleep with Moriah.

Wendy told Moriah that she seemed like a sweet girl, but noted, “when you pump your body” like that, it comes with the territory. Moriah complained that she only mainly hung out with family members. In the YouTube comments section of the above video, folks are writing dubious replies about Moriah’s claim that she is only 26-years-old.

Others wrote that they recognized the famous face as an adult film star. Indeed, Moriah Mills is her full name on social media, with 2.6 million followers on her NSFW Instagram account alone.

Wendy Williams gave advice to Instagram star Moriah Mills. Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Lane Bryant

Moriah posted the same video segment on her social media account, which enjoys the same mixture of comments found on YouTube. Some social media users are complimenting Mills on her beauty while others are calling her bad names. A certain portion of those responding to the viral video is saving their vitriol for Wendy, who they claim “shaded” Mills for her “pumped boobs, pumped booty.”

However, even as Wendy told Moriah that she has done a lot – presumably meaning with her body because it isn’t clear if Williams knew Moriah’s profession – Williams did welcome Mills “to the wild side.”

Wendy hasn’t been shy about admitting her own plastic surgery, as reported by People, with Williams often talking about her own 24-year-old breast implants. Williams has confessed that she doesn’t want butt implants, nor does she want to re-do her breast implants. Meanwhile, Moriah told Wendy that she was happy, with Williams advising Mills to hang with her family until she meets true friends.

Wendy spoke about plastic surgery in the following video.