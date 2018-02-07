Quincy Jones Claims Marlon Brando Hooked Up With Richard Pryor — And Pryor’s Widow Confirms It

Early Wednesday, an eye-opening Variety interview with Quincy Jones hit the web.

During the sit-down, the music producer, 84, offers up many controversial comments including some on his work with Michael Jackson, his supposed insight on the death of John F. Kennedy, and an alleged relationship with Ivanka Trump. However, one of the most shocking moments comes from a flippant statement regarding the late Marlon Brando’s sexual prowess and past partners.

“[Marlon] Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us,” Jones stated. “He could dance his a** off. He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met. He’d f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

Now, in a stunning turn of events, the widow of Richard Pryor, Jennifer Lee Pryor, has confirmed the comedian bedded both men and women, including Brando.

“It was the ’70s,” she tells TMZ. “Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Going even further, Jennifer specified that Pryor was always open about his bisexuality with his friends, and documented it in journals that she plans to release sometime this year. Jennifer also expressed that she feels that Richard would have no issues with Quincy sharing the tidbit, and would in fact “laugh” about the reveal.

Richard Pryor’s widow. Jennifer Lee Pryor, confirmed that the comedian slept with Marlon Brando. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Unfortunately, none of the men can speak for themselves as they are all dead, but Brando did acknowledge in his 1986 biography, The Only Contender, that “like a large number of men, I, too, have had homosexual experiences and I am not ashamed,” according to The Daily Beast.

Richard Pryor's Widow Confirms He Slept with Marlon Brando https://t.co/BqBDnB6gRu — TMZ (@TMZ) February 7, 2018

Speaking in 2015 to Ebony about her relationship with Pryor, Jennifer expressed that many people often paid attention to the spectacles of Richard’s life and not the person behind them.

“I think people latch on to the sensational,” she said. “They latch on to, ‘Oh, he did a lot of cocaine and beat women.’ But you cannot put a person like Richard into any kind of slot. He was a complicated, profoundly deep person. He had a depth and well of kindness and generosity that few people have. He had that as an artist and as a human being. Yes, he was very flawed, but when people latch onto that, they miss the man.”