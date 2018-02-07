Paris Jackson Wears Tiny Tie-Dye Shorts In L.A. As She Maintains Boho-Chic Style

Paris Jackson maintained her Boho-chic style when she was photographed at a marijuana dispensary on Wednesday. The 19-year-old was seen wearing a tiny pair of tie-dye shorts and a blue sweater that fell to the side of one shoulder and had bell sleeves.

The shorts revealed her long legs while being somewhat “cheeky” as well. Paris accessorized the look with multiple beaded necklaces and bracelets. Her right ankle sported an earthy type of anklet that rested just above one of her mismatched socks. To complete the outfit, Paris wore round-shaped mirrored sunglasses, Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers, and had a carefree style to her blonde hair. Her patterned bag was slung over one shoulder and had a long dark green scarf attached to it.

Jackson was spotted during a run to the dispensary, which legally sells recreational marijuana in California.

The Daily Mail posted several images of Michael Jackson’s daughter on their website with a few of the images seen in a tweet from the site.

As Elle Australia mentions in its article on Paris Jackson’s style evolution, she’s experimented a lot with her look since she was 14. Paris had long, layered brunette hair and was hardly ever seen without heavy black eyeliner in her earlier years. She opted for bangs and bold haircuts with flashy tones in her tresses. By 2016 she had a pixie cut and nose ring.

As time moved on to 2017, she grew her hair into a choppy bob with dark roots blended with the light-blonde. Her makeup became more neutral with less emphasis on the harsh eye shadow and liner. When she did wear liner, it had a finer touch. Jackson’s hair reached a shaggy lob style later in the year until it culminated in a more polished, tousled lob with wispy bangs upon entering 2018.

Paris Jackson is now seen with a bronze shade to her skin, which is noticeable in her Instagram images. She shares an array of looks with her 2.4 million followers on the social media platform. She goes virtually makeup-free in many of the photos as she clearly prefers a more relaxed, natural look if she’s not attending a red carpet event.