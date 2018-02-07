Javi Marroquin Spotted On A Dating App Just Days After Splitting From Briana DeJesus

Javi Marroquin may have just officially split with girlfriend Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, but that didn’t stop fans from finding him on a popular dating app. The reality TV star has been linked to several women since his divorce from ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, including another MTV reality star, Madison Walls.

While his relationship with Briana DeJesus was very public and short-lived, is he really ready to find his next luck lady via Bumble? Some astute Reddit users caught him on the app, and he made a statement to Radar Online about his profile.

According to Marroquin, the profile is an older one that he’s had for several years and forgot to delete. However, now that he and Briana DeJesus are not together, he told the media outlet that he might just reactivate it and start dating again.

Javi Marroquin ended his relationship with Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2, partially because he was a lot “clingier” than she wanted him to be. Kail had said on an episode of the show that she often felt like Javi needed a lot more love than she did and that she enjoyed time by herself or simply being alone. The pair’s divorce was neither amicable or particularly mutual, but it seems both have reconciled with it and moved on.

I got you. A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Dec 28, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Javi Marroquin began dating Briana DeJesus after months of rumors and speculations that the pair were an item. He was even seen on vacation with Briana and her sister before he got together with his last girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. At the time, he insisted the pair were just friends, but at some point, things changed between the two.

According to Briana DeJesus, the pair split because Javi wanted something more serious and she didn’t see the rush. Javi also ended things with Briana DeJesus due to the fact that she had her plastic surgery filmed for Dr. Miami’s social media. The reality star had a breast lift, tummy tuck, and butt lifting procedure, which Javi helped her recover from, but admitted that he didn’t agree with it. He started helping her recover made him realize he didn’t want to be with her.