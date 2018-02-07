Bethenny Frankel Teases New Interaction With Erika Girardi On ‘RHOBH’

As the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills progresses, viewers may see once again Bethenny Frankel interacting with Erika Girardi, a.k.a Erika Jayne. Yet unlike the first time they appeared on the show together, it seems that the second interaction will be a much more friendlier one. During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, Bethenny talked about her current friendship with Erika. During her answer, Bethenny also revealed that she and Erika filmed another scene together for Beverly Hills.

During the show, which featured Erika’s co-star and Bethenny’s good friend Kyle Richards as the other guest, Andy read a viewer’s question asking Bethenny about where she currently stands with Erika. The viewer pointed out that in Season 6, Bethenny and Erika had some drama with one another.

Bethenny said that people may see her on an upcoming episode of Beverly Hills with Erika. As for whether that interaction was a good or bad one, Bethenny hinted that it was a good one by also adding that she and Erika are currently “good.”

“Oh God that was so long ago. Um, I may make an appearance on Beverly Hills this season and you might see Erika and I interacting. And we ran into each other at Christina Aguilera’s birthday party where she performed, and we know people in common, I know her husband, so we’re good. I mean, you know.”

As the audience cheered upon hearing that Bethenny Frankel and Erika Girardi filmed together again, Kyle Richards smiled and laughed.

Bookends A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:01pm PST

During season 6 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the women went with Kyle Richards to Bethenny Frankel’s Hamptons home. Kyle, a good friend of Bethenny’s for a very long time, introduced her to Erika. During a group dinner, when talk turned to Erika’s entertainment career as Erika Jayne, Erika showed Bethenny her latest music video for her single “Painkillr.” But instead of saying some nice things about the video, Bethenny told everyone her real thoughts.

“I don’t love the production value…I think it goes too slow in the beginning and it looks a little, it looks cheap. I think it was sort of trying to look avant-garde but it’s not quite getting it, with that kind of like silver, cheesy bed….I didn’t like the beats in the back until the three girls were on…”

Not only that, Bethenny also suggested that Erika had her altar ego wrong. Bethenny also admitted that she initially thought of Erika as a “Bambi” type and likened her to a hooker.

Erika stayed calm and polite while the other housewives, in particular Kyle Richards, looked on awkwardly. During her confessional interview however, Erika made it clear what she thought of Bethenny criticizing her work.

“I’m not going to tell anybody what to do with their Skinnygirl s**t so she shouldn’t tell me what to do with mine.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after the scene aired, Bethenny Frankel admitted via her Twitter page that she was “judgy” towards Erika Girardi. Yet Bethenny also defended herself by pointing out that everyone knows that she has strong opinions about things and isn’t afraid to share them.