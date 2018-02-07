Bethenny Frankel Receives Welcomed Feedback After New Show With Fredrik Eklund

Bethenny Frankel has been very busy in her off-season from The Real Housewives of New York. While Frankel continues to work on her successful business, she’s also caring for her daughter Bryn. But it sounds like she has also pursued another passion of hers, as she’s ventured into real estate with Fredrik Eklund from Million Dollar Listing New York. The two decided to venture into business together and Bravo wanted to join along for the ride. Frankel and Eklund decided to film a new reality show together and the first two episodes aired on Bravo last night.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now getting some feedback from viewers. On Twitter, she posted a photo revealing that she wasn’t sure what she was thinking. From the very first episode, Bethenny and Eklund started butting heads over who was right. While Frankel wanted to renovate the apartment on a budget, Fredrik wanted to get expensive finishings and spend close to $400,000 for the final design. As it turns out, these two together is great entertainment and Bethenny is now learning that her fans love seeing her again on Bravo. She’s currently filming the next season of The Real Housewives of New York, which is set to air later this spring.

What were we thinking? #BethennyAndFredrik A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 7, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

“Entertaining. Great taste. After your charity work, you’ve found your niche! Keep it going. Can’t wait to watch!!!” one fan wrote to Bethenny, while another added, “I loved it! Perfect mix of Million Dollar Listing, a dash of Housewives, and a whole lot of laughs! Will this first season focus solely on the one apartment renovation?”

The new show is only about half an hour in length and it appears that these two are flipping one apartment this first season. However, given how fans are reacting to this new show, it is possible that Bravo would want to film upcoming seasons of them flipping apartments together. The show seems to have a professional direction, which means that fans may not see much of their private lives. Of course, Bethenny talks about her private life on The Real Housewives of New York, whereas Fredrik Eklund may reveal more about his twins on the upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing New York. Both shows are expected to return in a few months.

Bethenny Frankel will return to the small screen later this spring. She will be joining her co-stars in New York, as they deal with Luann de Lesseps’ sudden arrest.