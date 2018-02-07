Has Bethenny Frankel Seen Jill Zarin At All Since Bobby’s Funeral? ‘RHONY’ Star Dishes On Their Relationship

Bethenny Frankel opened up on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live about her current relationship with Jill Zarin.

Weeks after the two women appeared alongside one another at the funeral of Zarin’s husband Bobby, who tragically lost his battle with cancer in January, the Real Housewives of New York City star appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show and shared what happened during a visit with her former co-star.

Speaking to a caller, Bethenny Frankel said that she recently took her daughter to see Jill Zarin at her home in the Big Apple.

“I surprised her and we had a nice conversation and she said, ‘I begged Bobby to fix it, fix it with Bethenny, call her, fix it,'” Bethenny Frankel recalled.

However, Bobby Zarin wouldn’t fix it and told Jill Zarin that her long-standing feud with Bethenny Frankel was her fault. Upon hearing this, Frankel said that it was amazing to hear her one-time best friend take fault for their falling out. Frankel also said that she had a nice time at Zarin’s home and enjoyed having her daughter meet Zarin and Zarin’s daughter, Ally Shapiro.

While Bethenny Frankel continued on, stating that her interaction with Jill Zarin felt very “positive,” she also seemingly took aim at Zarin when she said that she had to go to the bank, likely to “cash all Bobby’s checks he left her.”

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin came face-to-face for the first time in years at the January funeral of Bobby Zarin and during their meeting, cameras were seen rolling as the two women hugged and exchanged words. Right away, fans reacted badly online, stating that it was completely inappropriate for the cameras to be rolling at such an emotional event.

As for the possibility of Jill Zarin rejoining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for its upcoming season, it’s hard to say for sure whether or not she will be included in a full-time or part-time role. That said, she did spark rumors of a full-time return when she recently attended a girls trip with longtime cast member Ramona Singer.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including LuAnn de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill, and Dorinda Medley, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 when the show premieres on Bravo TV later this year.