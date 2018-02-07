Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Allegedly ‘Not Officially Living Together’ After Birth Of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have just welcomed baby girl Stormi, but they are not reportedly living together in Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion. Instead, according to People’s sources, the pair are co-parenting and enjoying their family as it is now.

According to Hollywood Life, the pair also have no plans to make their relationship official in the next few months with a ring or plans for an over-the-top Kardashian wedding. Instead, they are reportedly focusing on being the best parents they can be to baby Stormi.

The couple welcomed baby Stormi Webster (Scott’s real last name) on February 1 and announced her arrival with an 11-minute YouTube video titled “To Our Daughter.” Kylie Jenner also broke Instagram records by posting a photo of the little girl on the social media sharing site.

According to sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the family wasn’t happy with Kylie’s choice of name. Instead, they felt that the name Stormi was a bit too dark and depressing for a baby girl.

Although outlets like People are reporting that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “over-the-moon” for their new baby girl, some outlets are stating that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been getting into blow-out fights since Stormi’s birth and that they are not on speaking terms.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to be “together and happy,” according to a report by People, they just aren’t living in the same house. However, Travis Scott was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct just days after his daughter’s birth, allegedly angry at something that had happened between Kylie and himself.

Amidst reports that Travis Scott wasn’t looking to settle down anytime soon and that Kylie Jenner was cramping his style, the pair looked extremely happy in the video posted on YouTube. Reports stated that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up on Christmas, but the video shows nothing but love between the two.

Travis Scott also appeared to be there for Kylie and his new baby every step of the way, and he was there in the delivery room despite reports that he might be absent for his daughter’s birth.

The couple, however, is both reportedly elated at Stormi’s arrival.