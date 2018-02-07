A Spice Girls Reunion Is Reportedly Happening, Find Out All The Details Here

Spice Girls fans are in for the treat of their lifetime!

According to TMZ, the hit 90’s girl band met with their former manager, Simon Fuller, last week to discuss upcoming tour dates and begin a “rough planning” for a tour in the United States and the United Kingdom beginning this summer.

The girls will reportedly begin their tour in England and eventually come to the other side of the pond for performances in the United States. Contrary to previous rumors, the girls will reportedly just tour together, singing their old hits; they will not make new music nor will they take up residency in Las Vegas.

The Daily Mail reports that in the past, most of the girls were down for a reunion but Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, was the only one who was holding out. However, Beckham has obviously had a change of heart and now is “fully onboard” with the Spice Girls reunion and tour. A few days ago, Instagram went crazy when Victoria shared a photo of herself along with the Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell.

The 43-year-old cleverly captioned the photo.

“Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x”

As soon as she posted the picture, her 18.7 million Instagram followers went bananas, commenting on the picture and tagging friends to share the news. The reunion photo earned her over 1.8 million likes as well as over 64,000 comments. The group is all smiles as they appear to be posing for the picture in someone’s living room.

Though they haven’t toured together in a long time, it looks like the girls picked up right where they left off as they are all smiles for the camera. “My very first concert and the atmosphere was amazing,” one fan reminisced. “I love seeing you guys all hanging out together,” another chimed in.

Emma Bunton posted the same photo on her Instagram last week but seemed to hint further at a reunion saying that the future is looking “spicy.” Her photo also gained a ton of attention with over 280,000 likes.

Now fans will just have to wait until the tour is confirmed by the Spice Girls themselves but it appears this is as close to actually happening as it’s ever been in the past.