WWE News: Huge Changes Coming As Vince McMahon No Longer In Charge Of ‘205 Live’ – Triple H Takes Over

Since the beginning of 2018, 205 Live and the WWE cruiserweight division have seen a lot of changes come their way, but there are many more about to take place. In the last few months, the cruiserweight division has seen the disappearance of Neville, the release of Enzo Amore, and the reveal of a new GM in Drake Maverick. Now, more changes are expected as Vince McMahon is stepping aside and turning all control over to Triple H.

Major changes are happening backstage as the people in control of the cruiserweight brand are being switched out with the hope that it can bring more attention to 205 Live.

According to PW Insider, Vince McMahon is actually stepping aside and will no longer be producing the Tuesday night show. The changes started last week when the 16-man tournament was announced to crown a new Cruiserweight Champion and Maverick (formerly Rockstar Spud) was named as general manager.

All of these changes will also bring some more as Triple H is now in command of the show and will be producing it from this point on.

“Ladies and gentleman, my name is Drake Maverick, and I have worked my entire life…to stand here in front of you in @WWE!” NEW #205Live GM #DrakeMaverick! pic.twitter.com/SEd4fxltME — 205Live (@WWE205Live) January 31, 2018

Word is that 205 Live has not been as successful as Vince McMahon had hoped it would be. Things did get a little better when Enzo Amore was transferred to the brand, but then, he was fired and now they need a new champion and centerpiece.

In looking to separate 205 Live from being a smaller version of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, Vince has stepped down and Triple H is in charge. It was back in mid-January that Vince finally decided to let his son-in-law take over and hopefully reboot or reenergize the cruiserweight division and show.

With superstars such as Roderick Strong, Cedric Alexander, Hideo Itami, Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali, and others, it is believed that 205 Live can succeed. Triple H has had great success with NXT, and many think he’ll be able to do the same with the cruiserweights.

Jonathan Baeckstrom has been on the WWE creative team since August of 2013, and he is going to be the lead writer for the show. WWE Performance Center Coach Adam Pearce is still working as the lead producer.

There are still no plans for non-televised 205 Live events as of this time, but it’s not out of the question for the future.

With Roderick Strong being brought up to the 205 Live roster recently, it is expected that more names will be added soon. The WWE Cruiserweight Championship tournament is getting a lot of attention and will really be in the spotlight with the finals happening at WrestleMania 34. Vince McMahon is no longer in command of the purple brand and Triple H has stepped in, but can he make it as big of a success as NXT?