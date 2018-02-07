Jinger Duggar Vuolo Gets Questioned About Why She Waited So Long To Get Pregnant

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is the “rebel Duggar” in that she waited until she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were married for an entire year before she announced she was pregnant. Now, it appears people have begun bothering her and asking her why she and Jeremy waited so long to become parents.

For most couples, it isn’t totally unheard of to wait a year or more before having kids. But we’re talking the Duggar family, and they move at lightning speed. For instance, Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, got engaged, married, and is pretty much on the threshold of delivering a baby, all while Jinger and Jeremy were enjoying their first year of marriage.

The pair went Down Under on their honeymoon, and then all over the United States with Jeremy’s job as a pastor. Fans praised the pair for not doing the “typical” Duggar thing and popping out as many babies as they could as fast as they could.

But now fans are asking Jinger Duggar Vuolo why she and Jeremy decided to wait at all. They have been commenting on Jinger and Jeremy’s Instagram photos proudly showing off their growing baby, questioning everything from their decision making to if they were using birth control to pondering if Jinger had issues with getting pregnant in the first place.

Some fans have pointed out that asking someone about the state of their womb is actually really uncouth, but others have continued to ask questions. Many feel that because the Duggar family appear on a reality TV series, they should have access to all areas of their lives. Others feel the media should leave the Duggar family alone in general due to their “exceptional Christian values.”

It was once speculated that Jinger and Jeremy were using birth control. While this is no one else’s business, the pair never responded to the allegations.

Now fans are wondering if Jinger Duggar Vuolo is going to follow in the footsteps of her sisters and have children at home or if she is going to have children in the hospital. Currently, there is no word as to her birthing plans.