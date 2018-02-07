‘Teen Mom’: Kailyn Lowry & Tyler Baltierra Make Plans To Work Together

Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Tyler Baltierra are usually not clumped together when fans are talking about the members of the MTV reality franchise. However, the two have been hinting that they may be working together very soon.

According to a recent Twitter conversation between Tyler Baltierra and Kailyn Lowry, the Teen Mom stars may come together in the very near future to discuss some interesting topics on Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley.

On Feb. 6 Kailyn Lowry took to social media to ask her Teen Mom 2 fans what guests they would like to hear on her Coffee Convos podcast. Fans made their suggestions of who they would like to hear from, but Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra didn’t need to be asked. In fact, Tyler volunteered to appear on the podcast as a guest and offered up his services to Kail via Twitter.

Kailyn Lowry soon weighed in on having the Teen Mom OG star join her to discuss an array of topics on her podcast, revealing that she and Lindsie Chrisley would “love” to have Tyler Baltierra on the show. In the past, Kailyn has welcomed her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, to the podcast, and she has already announced that she plans to sit down with Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee soon, as well as her own co-star, Leah Messer. It seems Lowry and Messer may discuss whether raising boys or girls is easier. Leah, who is the mother of three girls, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, claims the girls are harder, while Kailyn, the mother of three boys, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, wants to debate it all on the show.

Yes!!! We would love to have you!!! — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 7, 2018

During a recent podcast, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin dished on their fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. As many fans know, Javi began dating Briana after his divorce from Kailyn, and things soon became rocky between the three of them. After Marroquin and DeJesus’ split was announced, Javi went on the podcast to talk about the breakup, which set Briana off. The entire situation caused a huge social media feud, but that seemingly hasn’t deterred Lowry from having more of her co-stars on the podcast.

Teen Mom fans can hear Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast on iTunes and Spotify.