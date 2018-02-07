‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Chelsea Proposes To Nick

The Young and The Restless spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveal a huge shakeup in Chelsea Newman’s (Melissa Claire Egan) exit story. With Melissa Claire Egan confirmed to leave in February sweeps, it’s just a matter of time before Chelsea is cornered then cuts and runs. Genoa City won’t be the same without her, but before Chelsea takes off, she has a serious proposition for Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on Valentine’s Day that shakes him to his core.

Marriage Proposal Stuns Nick

Y&R spoilers from SOD reveal in their V-Day preview issue that Chelsea soon proposes to Nick. Despite the fact that her life is spinning out of control, Chelsea loves Nick and doesn’t want to lose him. Circumstances beyond Chelsea’s control are poised to wreck her life. Someone is blackmailing her, and that’s why she set up the fake site to sell her Chelsea 2.0 designs. Chelsea soon gets a text saying they know what she did. That could be Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) prodding her, but the next text is worse.

Chelsea gets a message that says they know that Nick isn’t Christian’s biological father and she panics. Chelsea wants to protect Nick from the secrets exploding around them and wants to reassure him of their love. Phyllis and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) are both in Nick’s ear very soon encouraging him to doubt Chelsea. Sharon and Phyllis are sure that Chelsea’s back to conning and want Nick to think the worst. Chelsea throws caution to the wind and proposes to Nick to try and quell his doubts.

Was fun being Alexandra West for a bit! #YR pic.twitter.com/iAdIAekcWC — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) February 7, 2018

Chelsea Begs Nick To Leave GC With Her

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central for next week confirm that Chelsea proposes and it’s more than just marriage that Chelsea wants. With the walls closing in, she wants Nick and Christian to run away with her and leave Genoa City. Since Nick isn’t working now and The Underground burned down, he’s at loose ends and could leave town with her. Chelsea works hard to convince Nick that they can run off and start a new life together.

Nick is tempted, but it doesn’t seem that Chelsea will get the happy ending she wants. She’s running out of time, and with the blackmail amping up, everything spirals out, say new Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps. Nick will find out that Phyllis was telling the truth and Chelsea is back to running scams. Nick loves Chelsea, but this revelation convinces him to put on the brakes. This lays the groundwork for heartache when Chelsea leaves GC without her honey rather than face the consequences.

Don’t mess with Chelsea next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/DlitQHqMLR — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 3, 2018

Melissa Claire Egan’s Last Days On YR

With the last few weeks of Egan’s air dates on the CBS soap coming soon, Chelsea will be leaving as part of an explosive end to February sweeps. Back soon as part of the exit story is Greg Rikaart as Kevin Fisher. The hacker is key to her getting a clean slate and a fresh start with a new identity as she leaves town with Connor. Now that Melissa has confirmed her exit, it’s just a matter of counting the days. Some recent Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors tease Justin Hartley might be back as Adam for her exit.

In addition to Chelsea proposing to Nick at the Top of the Tower’s Valentine’s Day party, check out the pile of CBS promo photos of Billy and Phyllis at the event, plus JT and Victoria. There are also pics of Cane and Lily’s romantic vow renewal the same day. Catch up on all the latest YR scoop including Ashley and Victor getting closer with Nikki’s permission! Watch CBS daytime every day and check back here often for the last The Young and the Restless spoilers.