Jill Duggar Dillard Makes Fans Wonder If She’s Stopped Believing In God

The Duggar family is noted for their extreme religious beliefs. However, recently, Jill Duggar Dillard, one of the oldest daughters in the family, made a statement that shocked fans. She posted a picture of a book entitled The Story of Reality by Gregory Kokul with her hand on the top of it. She told fans they needed to read the book if they’ve ever stopped believing in God or wondered why God allows suffering.

Fans and critics of the Duggar family chimed in immediately, asking if the mother-of-two had “something to tell” the family’s fans. They directly quoted her usage of “If you’ve stopped believing in God,” something that a Duggar family member would likely never do due to their strict practice of religion.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband are supposedly independent Baptists like her parents, and the pair have been doing missionary work for some time now. They have recently affiliated themselves with Cross Church in order to help minister to college age kids who are interested in “learning more about God.”

The pair’s ministry work has been criticized in the past for not having anything official attached to it and for asking for money via their GoFundMe account to support them in their efforts.

Although Jill Duggar Dillard has never explicitly stated that she doesn’t believe in God, she did hint that she and her husband Derick were going through hard times just after their second baby, Samuel, was born. It was reported that Jill labored for almost 70 hours before having her child. While the family said he was happy and healthy, pictures of the little boy were not shown on social media until several weeks later. Derick Dillard then shocked fans by showing his newborn son in a crib in the NICU, and later with a feeding tube and oxygen tape.

Jill Duggar Dillard posted several Bible verses indicative of going through a hard time, but she hasn’t opened up about what exactly what difficult during that time. Some speculate that she had a hysterectomy after giving birth to the bay, while others believe Derick may have ended up cheating on her.