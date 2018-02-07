‘Destiny 2’ Crimson Days Debuts Next Week With Reworked Rewards Plus New Twist On Doubles And Classic Map

The Crimson Days event is debuting in Destiny 2 next week, and Bungie detailed what Guardians should expect Wednesday. A Valentine’s Day-themed event is on the way for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players with a completely reworked rewards system plus a twist on Doubles PVP and an original Destiny 1 map.

Crimson Days will arrive Tuesday, February 13 with the regularly scheduled Destiny 2 weekly reset and last for exactly one week. The big hook is a new twist on 2v2 Clash. Bungie is making the special Crucible playlist a round-based mode that encourages players to stick together. Stay close to your partner and your abilities will recharge at a faster rate. Move too far away from your partner and your enemies will be given a waypoint marker to find you.

A new Crucible map called “The Burnout” will be featured on the Crimson Days Crucible playlist. This is a rework of the classic “The Burning Shrine” map but set in a dark possible future where the Vex has won.

Reworked Rewards System

Bungie took the lessons learned from all of the negative feedback from the Dawning event in December and completely overhauled the rewards system for this event. The surprising but welcome news is there is no option to purchase a Crimson Engram directly, and it can only be earned through gameplay. There will be items for sale from Eververse but these will only be purchased with Silver Dust, which is earned by dismantling Silver Dust objects, and not with real-world money. Additionally, Bungie has added event specific rewards.

All players who have maxed out their Guardian to level 20 without Curse of Osiris or level 25 with the expansion will be able to earn a Crimson Engram plus an Illuminated Engram each time they level up. There is no limit to the number of Crimson Engrams that can be earned.

The Crimson Days Crucible playlist will be the best way to earn rewards, according to Bungie, with rewards focused on single-character play. The developers have tuned the Crimson Engram to prevent players from receiving duplicate items until all 36 items are received. This includes new weapon skins, Ghost Shells, emotes, sparrows, and shaders. There are also a handful of existing shaders and transmat effects thrown in as filler.

The following rewards can also be earned by completing certain activities in Destiny 2.