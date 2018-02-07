Bethenny Frankel Spotted With Her Ex In Miami, Is The ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Dating Again?

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields recently enjoyed time with one another in Miami, Florida.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New York City star, who is also appearing in Bravo’s new series Bethenny & Fredrik with Fredrik Eklund, traveled south last month for a break from the cold weather with her reported ex-boyfriend.

On February 5, Page Six shared a report in regard to Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields’ recent trip to Florida, revealing that the pair was seen together on Sunday morning by a pool in Miami. The outlet also said that while insiders close to Frankel have insisted that she is single, others say she and Dennis never actually broke up and continue to be “friends with benefits.”

Bethenny Frankel’s flame was exposed in a January report from the Post, according to Page Six, that revealed his company LawCash was bankrolling lawsuits against the city. A short time later, Frankel’s Real Housewives of New York City co-stars reportedly distanced themselves from him.

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields were first linked to one another in 2016 and broke up in 2017. Then, in August of last year, a very short time after their initial split, Frankel and Shields were back together.

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 30, 2018 at 10:58am PST

Bethenny Frankel has been caught in the midst of tons of drama in recent years due to her past relationship and marriage with Jason Hoppy, the father of her young daughter. As fans will recall, Frankel met Hoppy while filming The Real Housewives of New York City years ago and appeared alongside him in the spinoff series Bethenny Ever After.

After appearing on their spinoff for three years, Frankel and Hoppy split up and embarked on a years-long divorce.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel, tune into Bethenny & Fredrik on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year. As for whether Dennis Shields will appear on the show, fans will have to wait and see.