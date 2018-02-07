Ohio Toddler Frozen To Death: New Details Emerge About Wynter Parker’s Death, Parents Start GoFundMe Page

The Ohio toddler who was found frozen to death last week on her family’s porch died after being left alone for only a couple of hours, according to her mother’s statements to police. This and other horrifying details have emerged in the case of Wynter Parker, the 2-year-old Akron girl whose death has shocked the nation.

As Yahoo News reports, police have not identified the names of either Wynter’s mother or father, nor has either adult been charged with a crime as of this writing. Charges may yet be forthcoming once a planned autopsy on the toddler is completed.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Wynter was found by her mother in the early hours of Friday morning. The toddler was on the family’s porch and was not breathing. The mom called 911, and the dispatcher attempted to instruct her in giving rescue breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Unfortunately, the young girl died after being taken to an area hospital.

“My daughter, she was outside! My daughter, she’s not breathing! She is ice cold! She’s not responding to me!”

Authorities say the overnight temperature in Akron that night was between 12 and 19 degrees.

You can hear the frantic 911 call in the audio clip embedded below. But be warned: this clip contains content that may be disturbing to some listeners.

In her statements to the police, the unidentified mother allegedly told police that she and her four-year-old son left the house for unknown reasons, leaving the toddler alone with her father, who “works a night shift and fell asleep.”

The mom later returned two hours later, when she found Wynter’s body, cold to the touch.

A user claiming to be Wynter’s mother has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the toddler’s funeral, with a goal of raising $3,500. The user explains how Wynter managed to wind up frozen to death.

“Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoken from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home. No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying. My little girl froze to death.”

In the comments section of the crowdfunding page, the user appears to be generating sympathy with donors.

“This is incredibly heart breaking & every parent’s worst nightmare. 2 year olds are so busy and stealthy… her poor dad will never be the same and live with that guilt forever.” “I am so sorry for your loss! This could have happened to anyone.”

As of this writing, the campaign has raised $1,531 of its $3,500 goal. For reasons that are not clear, however, though the page remains up, the campaign is listed as “no longer accepting donations.”