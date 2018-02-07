Kim Kardashian Shares Her Secret For Dealing With Stretch Marks On Her Breasts

Kim Kardashian’s body has played an important role in helping her build a successful business empire, so she’s willing to endure a little agony to keep it looking its best. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star recently revealed that she underwent a potentially painful procedure to get her breasts bikini-ready after giving birth. Luckily, it didn’t hurt as bad as she feared that it would.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian used her app to promote the laser treatments that she uses to keep her body and face looking smooth and tight. As reported by People, Kim confessed that she wasn’t feeling all that great about the appearance of her breasts after giving birth to North West. She said that breastfeeding had caused stretch marks to form on her chest, so she headed to the office of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Ourian, to see if he could reduce their appearance.

Stretch marks can be caused by a number of factors, including weight gain and genetics. Dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., told the Huffington Post that it’s impossible to prevent stretch marks or get rid of them completely, even though Kim Kardashian once told the Daily Mail that she was keeping the indented lines from appearing on her body by smearing Bio Oil on her skin.

While stretch marks cannot be erased, laser treatments can make the silver, white, red, or pink scars look somewhat less noticeable. Kim Kardashian’s treatment of choice is Dr. Ourian’s CoolBeam laser.

“After breastfeeding North, I wasn’t happy with the stretch marks on my boobs, so I had the area CoolBeam lasered by Dr. Ourian. It made SUCH a difference,” Kim said. “The CoolBeam lasers are the best for removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections.”

According to E! News, Kim Kardashian has been going to Dr. Ourian for CoolBeam laser treatments for years. Even though she is well-acquainted with the the procedure feels like, she expressed some fear that her most recent session was going to be painful. However, she was pleasantly surprised by the low level of discomfort that she experienced.

“I was really scared that it would hurt, but it wasn’t bad at all. Afterward, I was SO excited to see the effects on my skin,” Kim said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The noninvasive treatment works by vaporizing surface cells, which Kim described as “resurfacing the top layer of skin.” It takes a few days to recover from the procedure, so Kim has to carefully plan any bikini shoots on the beach that she might have around her visits to Dr. Ourian’s office.

The CoolBeam procedure can cost up to $4,900 per area, but it shouldn’t be surprising that Kim Kardashian is willing to keep shelling out that kind of cash to improve the appearance of her skin. After all, as noted by BuzzFeed, she did once call stretch marks “the biggest fear of my life.”