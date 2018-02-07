Kylie Jenner Shatters Records, Now Has The Most Liked Instagram Photo Of All Time

Breaking an Instagram record is no easy feat. Beating one in under 24 hours is almost impossible unless you’re Kylie Jenner. The new mother now holds the record for the most liked Instagram photo of all time.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie shared the first photo of her newborn and announced her name on Instagram yesterday. The world got to officially meet Stormi Webster, and fans were clearly in love.

Stormi’s photo smashed the previous Instagram record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, with her first official photo earning 13.8 million likes at the time of this publication. Cristiano’s previous record holder has an honest 11.3 million likes, which documented the birth of his fourth child.

Kylie’s birth announcement, which marked her return to Instagram after staying off social media for a month, has also earned a place in the top 10. The announcement posted on Sunday currently has 10.3 million likes, placing it a No. 6. Kylie bumped her own sister’s pregnancy announcement from the No. 6 spot. Khloe Kardashian now lands at No. 7 with 8.8 million likes.

The two new Kylie posts now shine alongside famous posts from Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

For now, the top 10 Instagram-likes list is as follows:

Kylie Jenner (13.7 million) – Introduction of Stormi Cristiano Ronaldo (11.3 million) – Birth of fourth child Beyonce (11.2 million) – Twins pregnancy announcement Selena Gomez (10.5 million) – Kidney transplant announcement Beyonce (10.3 million) – Rumi and Sir’s birth announcement Kylie Jenner (10.3 million) – Birth announcement Khloe Kardashian (8.8 million) – Pregnancy announcement Justin Bieber ( 8.409 million) – Tattoo reveal Selena Gomez (8.405 million) – Visiting childhood home Cristiano Ronaldo (8.3 million) – 5th Ballon d’Or award win

Kylie is still the seventh most-followed celebrity on Instagram, with just over 103 million followers. She trails older sister Kim Kardashian by 4 million followers and blows away Khloe by over 31 million.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

With Stormi now in the picture, Kylie’s follower count is likely to rise. Current trends also suggest she will continue to have some of the most liked photos in Instagram history. The new picture of Stormi is still a couple hours shy of a full day and is not done earning likes by any means. Some fans on social media are suggesting she will pass the 14 million mark by the end of Wednesday.