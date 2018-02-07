‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Film Under Construction At Disney Channel

Disney is widely known for its constant dissemination of magic. That trend did not stop today as it has been confirmed that Disney Channel is in the middle of creating a live-action film of the 2000s series Kim Possible.

Among the first to leak the news was The Hollywood Reporter’s Kimberly Nordyke. According to Nordyke’s report, casting for the project is underway.

Unsurprisingly, the very first role that is up for grabs is Kim Possible, via what Polygon contributor Julia Alexander reveals. Because the film is in its preliminary stages, no potential actors are known at the time being.

However, one tidbit that is known as of now will be encouraging to Kim Possible supporters. Stemming from what CBR’s Justin Carter discloses, Disney is also seeking an actor for the role of Kim’s beloved, goofy sidekick, Ron Stoppable. “Boo-yah,” indeed.

The movie comes about 16 years after the program first aired on Disney Channel. Lasting until 2007, 87 total episodes were made. Additionally, the program had two spin-off Disney Channel movies, Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama and Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time, via Variety’s Joe Otterson.

Regarding the live-action film, Disney Channel validated what is said to be in the works on their Twitter account.

Call me, beep me, if you want a #KimPossible DCOM! Casting has just begun for live-action Kim Possible Disney Channel Original Movie. Who would you love to see play Kim? pic.twitter.com/6UDzgb27tv — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) February 7, 2018

Kim Possible narrated the tale of a seemingly run-of-the-mill teenage girl voiced by Christy Carlson Romano. As a cheerleader at her school, it is easy to assert that she fit into the mold of what a high schooler does in their free time. Conversely, Kim’s character was not a typical teen by any stretch of the imagination.

On the other hand, Kim was a resilient crime-stopper who oftentimes saved the world when she was not in the classroom. United with the above mentioned Ron and his pink, naked mole-rat Rufus, they formed a team known as Team Possible. Her primary enemies included the nefarious Dr. Drakken and Shego.

It did not require too much struggle to stumble on writers for the picture. E! Online reporter Lauren Piester unveiled that the writers will be the series’ initial architects, Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who will executively produce as well. The original creators, though, will certainly have their own sidekicks when compiling the Kim Possible film.

Josh Cagan will also assist in the writing department, via Deadline’s Dino-Ray Ramos. Moreover, Zanne Devine is also rumored to be an executive producer, while Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky will co-direct and co-produce the motion picture.

The following is what Disney Channel’s Mark Bonnett, executive VP, original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, released about the eventual movie. Bonnett’s statement was transcribed by MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott.

“Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible ‘can do anything,’ kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them. As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and Ron fully dimensional, I’m thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team, Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach, into a world where anything is indeed possible.”

CBR’s Carter exemplified that a release date is yet to be determined. Be that as it may, he estimates that Kim Possible will probably hit theaters next year.

At the moment, no significant plot details regarding the Kim Possible live-action film have surfaced based on what Scott indicates. In spite of that, and provided what Bonnett said, one can surmise that “anything is indeed possible” when a Kim Possible movie is mulled over.