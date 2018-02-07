Kelly Ripa Appears To Be Having A Blast In The Bahamas, Paddle Boarding And Hanging With Her Dad

While in the Bahamas to film a series of shows for Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa appears to be having the time of her life.

According to ABC 7 New York, the show is being filmed on Paradise Island in the Bahamas for four days this week. After they film the show in the morning, both Ripa and Seacrest head out to do extracurricular activities.

And from the looks of Ripa’s Instagram page, this working vacation has been a success thus far. To kick off the trip, Kelly shared a photo of a “girls night out” in the Bahamas with one addition — her father, Joe Ripa. Kelly hashtagged the photo, saying that it’s better in the Bahamas.

The next day, Ripa shared a photo of herself on her dad’s back, giving a thumbs up to the camera. In the caption of the picture, Kelly hilariously confessed that she was about to fall off of the boat while posing. Many fans took to the photo to comment on the rare sighting of Ripa’s father on her social media account.

“Daddy’s little girl! How beautiful!”

“Love your dad stories! Fantastic,” another chimed in.

In all, that particular photo gained over 84,000 likes as well as 1,100 comments. The same day, Ripa shared another photo of just her feet as she appeared to be relaxing beachside.

But it was later in the week that the 47-year-old shared more adventurous photos on her page. Two days ago, Ripa posted a photo of herself and co-host Ryan Seacrest standing side by side on paddle boards. Instead of swimsuits, the pair opted to wear regular clothing, with Kelly sporting a long white dress with a striped pattern and Seacrest wearing a white button-up shirt and a pair of black pants.

In the caption of the picture, Ripa joked that the two were having a “board meeting.”

The talk show host’s last photo came just yesterday, and it was another adventure with her co-host. In the picture, the pair waves to the camera while riding on a giant aqua bike. Again, both Ripa and Seacrest are wearing “resort” style clothing instead of swimsuits.

In all, that particular photo gained over 49,000 likes as well as over 433 comments. Many fans took to the picture to comment on how much fun the co-hosts appear to have together.

The last episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan live from the Bahamas will air tomorrow morning.