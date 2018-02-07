Quincy Jones Reveals That He Used To Date Ivanka Trump In New Interview

Quincy Jones, the legendary producer behind albums like Thriller, gave an explosive interview to Vulture in which he casually reveals that he used to date Ivanka Trump. The conversation spanned a wide array of topics, but when the interviewer asked Jones his opinion on America’s current racial issues and Trump, this is what he had to say.

“It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf—–. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.”

He later disclosed that he and Ivanka met through Tommy Hilfiger after the designer told him that Ivanka wanted to have dinner with him.

“She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

As of the writing of this article, neither Ivanka nor her father, Donald Trump, has responded to Quincy Jones’ claims.

Jones didn’t just talk about Ivanka though. He also had a lot of things to say about respected musicians that he’s worked with, including the Beatles and Michael Jackson.

Jones said that the Beatles were “terrible” at playing music and called them some “no-playing motherf——.” He even recalled a time when they had to bring in a replacement drummer to play a sequence that Ringo Star couldn’t get right.

Music legend Quincy Jones says he used to date Ivanka Trump — and Tommy Hilfiger set them up https://t.co/1BVzTs5cLM pic.twitter.com/80sDTMa4CU — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 7, 2018

Of Michael Jackson, he claimed that the late King of Pop stole from other artists and was “Machiavellian.”

On the flip side, Quincy did have some pleasant things to say about U2’s Bono, who Jones said he loves “with all his heart.” He also claims that he knows the identity of JFK’s real killer. The 84-year-old musician and producer said that the late Amercian president was killed by Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana.

This isn’t the first tell-all interview that Quincy Jones has given in the last couple of months. He also shared a lot of juicy tidbits with GQ for an article titled, “Quincy Jones Has a Story to Tell.”

In that interview, he called Frank Sinatra “bipolar” and said that Old Blue Eyes was prone to extreme emotional episodes, which often included fights. Sinatra was a much better singer than he was a fighter, Jones remembers. He also recalled some wild parties he went to with Sinatra and Ray Charles. Also, one time while they were working together, Frank Sinatra made Quincy Jones scrambled eggs.