NeNe Leakes On Kenya Moore’s Husband’s Appearance On ‘RHOA’

What will viewers see of Kenya Moore’s husband, Marc Daly, as the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta progresses? On Tuesday, one of Kenya’s co-stars, NeNe Leakes, appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. During her appearance, NeNe talked about some of her co-stars’ love lives, including Kenya and her new marriage. NeNe revealed that Real Housewives viewers will likely get a glimpse of Marc in an upcoming episode.

Talk turned to Kenya when Kelly and Ryan asked NeNe which of her co-stars are always trying to establish herself against her. NeNe admitted that it’s Kenya who’s always trying to take her place. Yet NeNe quickly added that she and Kenya, whom she frequently feuded with in previous seasons, are currently in a good place with one another and that she’s happy for her in regards to her marriage.

“Probably it would be Kenya. Kenya, she’s an alpha female as well, so she’s a tough cookie. But we’re in a great place though. I’m really happy for Kenya, you know she’s married.”

Kelly asked if viewers are going to see Kenya’s husband and learn about him. NeNe Leakes said that viewers may get a “glimpse” of him and then gave her opinion that Marc Daly has been a good influence on Kenya Moore.

“I don’t know if you’ll ever learn about him but I think that you will get a little glimpse of him. I’ve met him. I like him a lot…I think he’s good for Kenya. I think he’s changed her a lot.”

A mid-season preview for what’s to come on the rest of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 shows that viewers may very well see Kenya Moore’s husband, Marc Daly, in a scene. The preview shows Kenya, on stage in front of a big audience, introducing her husband.

“So without further ado, my loving husband. I love you Marc.”

The camera then shows the shadowy figure of a man opening a door and walking into the room.

The scene shows that sitting in the audience when Kenya introduced her husband was Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Shamea Morton, and Kandi Burruss. It remains to be seen whether Kim Zolciak, who has been very vocal this season about her belief that Kenya’s marriage is fake and that her husband doesn’t exist, was also at the event. Perhaps viewers will actually see Kenya personally introduce Marc to Kim?

Even before the season started airing, Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak were already trading barbs. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kenya, during a radio interview last spring, declared that Kim was returning to the show only because she needs the paycheck and that she has “aged like sour milk.”