In New Interview, Selena Gomez Says That Her Anxiety And Depression Issues Will Be A Struggle For Rest Of Life

It’s been a long and hard road for Selena Gomez and her battle with depression and anxiety.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Gomez checked herself into a treatment facility in New York last month to focus on her mental health. While there, Selena was treated for a number of issues including anxiety, depression, clean eating, and physical and mental wellness.

Gomez checked herself into the facility voluntarily and stayed for two weeks. But she is reportedly doing great now. Following her stint, the singer is speaking out to Harper’s Bazaar as part of their March cover story.

Though the tell-all interview covers a number of topics from fashion to her Mexican heritage to what she likes to do on weekends, a good bulk of the interview talks about Gomez’s issues with mental health and wellness.

When the actress was asked if this year will be better than last year, Selena told the publication that it will be, because she’s focusing on her struggles.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome.”

Gomez then goes on to say that there won’t be a day where she wears a pretty dress and thinks she “won,” stating that her issues will always be with her on a daily basis.

But, now she is putting herself first and making sure that she’s healthy.

“I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place,” she said.

Selena also confesses that she doesn’t really set goals because she doesn’t want to be disappointed if she doesn’t achieve them. The singer points out the fact that she has been working on her latest album for a while because she isn’t yet confident in where her music is.

Selena says if it takes 10 years to make then it takes 10 years, she wants to be “intentional” with everything she’s doing.

Since her stint in rehab, Selena has still been quiet on social media, with her last post coming a month ago on January 6. But she also mentioned in her interview that she has a complex relationship with Instagram.

While it’s great for her to use the platform to do good, the “It Ain’t Me” singer also feels like it gives a false representation of what life is actually like.

The full issue of Harper’s Bazaar with the interview hits stands on February 20.