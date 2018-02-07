Stassi Schroeder Discusses Sex Tape, Reveals How Much It Was Worth And Who Threatened To Sell It

Stassi Schroeder opened up about her years-old sex tape scandal during a recent episode of Straight Up with Stassi.

Years after Stassi Schroeder admitted to being targeted by one of her ex-boyfriends, who was attempting to sell a tape she reportedly made of herself and sent to him, the longtime reality star spoke to her listeners about the unfortunate ordeal and revealed just who it was that attempted to cash in on her clip.

“I want to do a PSA for people out there. Don’t ever send any nudes with your face in it,” Stassi Schroeder advised her listeners, according to a February 6 report by Reality Tea. “Trust me. I’m only worth $900. I learned that the hard way.”

According to Stassi Schroeder, Frank Herlihy was the one who attempted to sell the video she made and nearly did so for less than $1,000. Now, years later, she’s calling him out and citing the #MeToo hashtag in the process. As she explained, she’s waited long enough to put Herlihy on blast and is finally confirming that he tried to sell her private video.

Reality Tea revealed that Frank Herlihy has been seen on Vanderpump Rules in the past and once battled with Jax Taylor due to his relationship with Stassi Schroeder. The issue of the sex tape was also featured on the show, and as some may recall, Lisa Vanderpump was the one who shut down the potentially impending release of the flick.

In addition to the film never seeing the light of day, Stassi Schroeder revealed to her Straight Up with Stassi audience that she actually received a recent update on Frank Herlihy from a couple of women at SUR Restaurant.

“They were like ‘He’s up living in the middle of nowhere New York state and working at a deli,'” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Stassi Schroeder is appearing on one of the most popular reality shows on cable and hosting her very own podcast series.

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:25am PST

After her drama with Frank Herlihy, Stassi Schroeder began dating Patrick Meagher, and during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, he finally agreed to showcase their relationship on the show. Since the beginning of Season 6, Meagher has appeared on the series a number of times but due to their August 2017 breakup, he isn’t expected to be seen much longer.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Patrick Meagher, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.