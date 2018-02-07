‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Explains Why She May Look Pregnant

Jenelle Evans has worked hard on launching her new clothing line, which featured statements and events from Teen Mom 2. While she has worked on her clothing line and other business ventures, fans have been seeing a baby bump. In photos, Evans has sometimes bent forward, and people immediately assumed that she was pregnant. Perhaps they don’t believe her when she denies these pregnancy rumors, as she kept her pregnancy with Ensley under wraps for a long time. However, Jenelle decided to post a photo of her stomach yesterday to prove that she’s not pregnant. The photo got plenty of reactions, including one comment about what Jenelle does to maintain her body.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans revealed that she has no set workout schedule. She will watch what she eats, but other than that, she doesn’t follow any strict diets or workout routines. She also pointed to her outdoor activities, which include hiking. She and David often go up to a mountain, which is where he proposed. In other words, Evans may have looked pregnant to some people because she doesn’t work out. A simple bloated day could have made her look a few months pregnant.

“I don’t work out. I just eat small portioned meals, veggies boiled or grilled, and meat (steak or chicken usually). I like to do things like hike or take the kids to the trampoline park, lol,” Jenelle revealed on Twitter, adding that she gets to do her squats whenever her children ask her to pick them up.

Jenelle hasn’t talked about David Eason’s workout schedule, but it is possible that he doesn’t work out either. When Evans was with Nathan Griffith, she would frequently work out. However, it sounds like her three children and her stepdaughter are keeping her busy and active around the house. As for additional children, Evans has hinted that she’s done having kids.

Jenelle Evans could be filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2. She has threatened to quit before, but the money might have her coming back for additional seasons. She’s currently married to David Eason and living in North Carolina.