Transgender Kylie Jenner Fanatic Spends Nearly $75,000 To Look Like Kylie, Appreciates Ugly Duckling Story

Kylie Jenner has amassed quite a following over the years, to the point that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has inspired enthusiasts to seek out ways to achieve the entrepreneur’s looks, from her famous lips to the new mother’s curves.

One particular Jenner fan, a Denver, Colorado, resident named Kyleigh Potts, has gone to the extreme to achieve a similar look to that of her reality star idol. The transgender woman has even undergone such extensive procedures that she does not look at all like her previous self. The procedures came with a price tag of $75,000.

The Mirror shares some details about this Kylie look-a-like’s ambitions to resemble Kylie Jenner.

“In addition to lip fillers and a chin implant, she’s also had 650cc breast implants to give the impression of being naturally endowed with 34DD breasts.”

The transgender woman was originally born Kyle, and she has sought to emulate her idol in the most extreme of ways. Kyleigh recently spoke with the Sun and explained why she is so inspired by the Lip Kits founder.

“I have spent the last four years perfecting my transition into the beautiful woman I always knew I was. I feel like I have always emulated her and like her I didn’t start out beautiful, I built myself beautiful.”

The fanatic also praises Jenner for her transition from “the ugly duckling to the b**** everybody wants to be,” adding that she resonates with that and was motivated by Kylie’s transformation.

Potts adds that through changing herself, it helped her accept who she truly always felt she was. After enduring bullying, Kyleigh now has come to a point of self-acceptance.

“I always thought I was unattractive, ugly and never enough through the trauma of being bullied that I found confidence through altering myself,” Potts explained.

Interestingly enough, Potts, unlike many transgender women, has opted to keep her male genitalia by choice and does not intend to change that, seeing as the Kylie super-fan prefers to use her male genitalia during sex.

“My doctors tailor my hormones so there is a high-enough testosterone level to allow me to still use my male genitalia during sex.”

Kylie Jenner has quickly become one of the biggest stars on social media and the most popular out of the ultra-famous family, rivaling her older sister Kim. Jenner also caused a bit of a frenzy for how she kept her pregnancy private. Kylie just recently gave birth to her first child, Stormi, as the Daily Mail reported.

Although Kylie does have as many haters as followers, no one can deny that the superstar has a method to her madness and knows how to captivate her audience.