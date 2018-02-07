Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Get Kevin Love, Brooklyn Pick For Kawhi Leonard In Proposed Blockbuster

A proposed blockbuster trade has recently emerged from the rumor mill, mentioning what could be a deadline day deal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love and the San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard.

The Cavaliers have continued their downward spiral with an embarrassing 116-98 loss to the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday. It was the Cavs’ second straight defeat, the team’s 14th in their last 21 games, to drop to a 30-22 record. Cleveland remained third in the East, though, after the fourth-seeded Washington Wizards also lost their Tuesday night game versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

There are numerous speculations that a major trade is looming for the Land as the franchise would reportedly try to save their season. Most of the names being mentioned in the Cavs’ trading block are role players, such as J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye, and Iman Shumpert, but lately, even the big names have already graced the mill.

Rumored trades involving superstars LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas have just emerged, although the former had already confirmed that he will not waive his no-trade clause and will stay with the team for the rest of the season, via Slam Online.

Even the injured Kevin Love is the subject of recent trade rumors as James Macey of FanSided’s Sir Charles In Charge listed four possible trade scenarios involving the five-time NBA All-Star.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love watching on the bench with a fractured left hand. Tony Dejak / AP Images

Love fractured his left hand during the team’s 125-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons on January 30, making him miss the team’s last three games. Reports said that he could be out for six to eight weeks.

One of Macey’s suggestions is a potential deal with the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, who like Love is also currently sidelined by an injury. Leonard, a two-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP, has only played nine games this season initially because of a right quadriceps injury before a partially-torn left shoulder sidelined him again in January.

Leonard was rumored to be on the Spurs’ trade block as well after ESPN analyst Jalen Rose claimed that he wanted to leave San Antonio. According to Rose, the Spurs “have been unable to attract elite level, All-NBA caliber free agents,” which made Leonard unhappy.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Another rumored reason, Rose said, is that the Spurs reportedly mishandled the player’s quadriceps treatment, which prevented Leonard from making the most out of this season even when he felt he could already go out on the court and play.

Macey said that the Cavs could offer the Spurs a package that includes Love and the 2018 first-round pick from Brooklyn in exchange for Leonard.

The reporter also noted that while the proposed deal is a “very rare possibility,” both the Cavs and Spurs could benefit from it with the two players involved seemingly ready to move on from their respective team situations.