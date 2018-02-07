Siggy Flicker Quit ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ After Her Husband Threatened Divorce

Siggy Flicker’s marriage to Michael Campanella was jeopardized by her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Weeks after Siggy Flicker confirmed that she would not be moving forward with another season of the Bravo TV reality show, the reality star spoke out about her decision, revealing that her husband actually dealt her with a shocking ultimatum before her exit was confirmed.

“Michael told me ‘it is either me or the show,'” Flicker revealed to Radar Online on February 7.

According to Siggy Flicker, her husband and their kids didn’t enjoy seeing her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, nor did they appreciate what the show was doing to her and the toxic environment she was put in. As she explained, being unhappy at work led her to be unhappy at home and ultimately, she felt that leaving the show was her only option.

Following filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Season 8 reunion special, Siggy Flicker quit and looking back, she has no regrets about her decision. In fact, she told Radar Online that being on the show and exposing herself to the constant negativity between her co-stars was breaking her down and ruining her marriage.

Continuing on to Radar Online, Siggy Flicker said that her husband Michael Campanella told her that if she chose to continue to appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for even one more season, their marriage would have come to an end.

At the time she announced her exit from the show, Siggy Flicker made it quite clear that she was still close to some of her co-stars, including the series’ longest-running cast member, Teresa Giudice. However, when it comes to the show’s newest addition, Margaret Josephs, it’s safe to say that they will not be having a reunion lunch anytime soon. After all, Flicker was majorly insulted by Josephs’ insensitive comment about Adolf Hilter.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.