Josh Duggar Reportedly Took His Family To Rehab Center And Threw A Pizza Party, Source Says He Hasn’t Changed

Josh Duggar headed back to rehab last year, and he took his family with him. However, the former 19 Kids and Counting star wasn’t there for treatment. According to insiders with knowledge of his visit, he was there to party and pig out.

Josh Duggar’s family was temporarily torn apart in 2015 when he headed to a Christian rehab center. The Reformers Unanimous campus in Rockford, Illinois, was his home for eight months, and he wasn’t there under the happiest of circumstances. However, even though the rehab center is a reminder of an unpleasant time in Josh’s life, this didn’t stop the scandal-plagued father of five from having a blast when he returned there last summer.

According to RadarOnline, Josh Duggar and a few of his family members visited Reformers Unanimous back in August. His wife, Anna, accompanied him on the trip, as did his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. Family pilot John-David was also there, so he likely flew the group to Illinois. The rehab center was having a reunion for former patients, and Josh reportedly bought pizzas for everyone.

An insider said that everyone had a “good time” at the event, which was held at the nearby North Love Baptist Church. It included a musical performance by a Christian performer named Patch the Pirate. Patch’s discography includes songs geared toward children like “I Want to Marry Daddy,” “The Army of the Lord,” and “Pigs Don’t Live in Houses.” Radar didn’t report on which Patch songs were performed at Josh’s pizza party.

Even though In Touch Weekly reported that Josh and his family “secretly” visited Reformers, Anna Duggar didn’t make any effort to keep their trip under wraps. In fact, she later tweeted a photograph that was taken during their visit. As reported by People, her two oldest children — daughter Mackynzie, 7, and son Michael, 6 — were also part of the group that attended the Reformers reunion. They’re pictured with Patch the Pirate in the photo below.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Josh Duggar decided to seek treatment at Reformers Unanimous in August 2015 after he confessed to being unfaithful to his wife and suffering from an addiction to pornography. He was forced to make both admissions after it was discovered that he had multiple accounts on Ashley Madison, a website used to arrange extramarital affairs.

Since returning home from rehab, Josh has tried to prove that he’s dedicated to his family by adding to it; his son Mason was born last September. The former reality show star is also keeping a low profile and working to support his family by running a used car lot. However, an insider at Reformers said that Josh is “still the same guy” that he was during his stay at the rehab facility.

“Not exactly a comforting thought, is it?” wrote the Hollywood Gossip of this revelation.

Even though rehab reportedly did not change Josh Duggar at all, the source went on to say that he and Anna have a marriage that’s “beyond beautiful.”