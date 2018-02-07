‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Like Jon Snow, Is Tyrion Lannister Really A Targaryen?

Game of Thrones fans have long wondered if Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is Tywin Lannister’s son. So far, the leading theory is that Tyrion is actually a Targaryen, and while the show has never confirmed this hypothesis, a new advertisement has fans wondering if they’ve been right all along.

Is Tyrion A Targaryen?

According to Express, Doritos had a Super Bowl ad that featured Peter Dinklage in a rap battle with Morgan Freeman. Dinklage was shown lip-syncing a rap by Busta Rhymes while walking through a room filled with fire.

House Targaryen has always been linked with dragons and fire. In fact, many Targaryen’s are immune to fire, and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has survived several massive fires on Game of Thrones without any burns. But was the commercial a hint about Tyrion’s true lineage?

Dinklage Breathes Fire In Super Bowl Ad

Dinklage seemingly poked fun at the theory when he spits fired during the ad. There’s no telling if Tyrion is actually a Targaryen, but there are a few things in the books that back up the theory.

For starters, Daenerys has a dream of her brother, Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding), talking about a dragon with three heads. In the series, Daenerys has three dragons and we already know that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is a Targaryen. That makes two Targaryen’s alive in Westeros, and fans believe there should be a third to fulfill Daenerys’ prophetic vision.

Whether or not Tyrion emerges as the third Targaryen is yet to be seen.

Also known as the main reason I think Tyrion Lannister is the third Targaryen Dragonhead.

Did The Commercial Confirm Tyrion’s Lineage?

Fans were quick to speculate about what the Doritos commercial might mean. Many fans on Twitter thought it was clear evidence that Tyrion is a Targaryen. After all, why would he be spitting fire if he wasn’t related to Daenerys?

But if the commercial makes Tyrion a Targaryen, does the mean Morgan Freeman is the real Night King? Regardless if the theory is true or not, Tyrion’s fate on the final season of Game of Thrones might end in bloodshed.

Winterfell Burns In Season 8

Last week, a fan released video footage of the Winterfell set being engulfed in a massive fireball. Some fans theorized that Winterfell was burned to the ground by one of Daenerys’ dragons after Tyrion betrayed her.

So winterfell burns down in GOT season 8….

The theory states that Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) reunites with Tyrion in Winterfell next season. But given Jaime’s history with the Stark children – which includes his attempted murder of Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) – his arrival lands him in prison. Tyrion then finds himself pulled between his loyalty to Daenerys and his love for his brother.

In the end, the theory has Tyrion taking Jaime’s side and betraying Daenerys, which prompts the burning of Winterfell. This theory, of course, has not been confirmed and it seems unlikely that Tyrion would undo everything he’s worked for in the past three seasons for his brother.

But then again, there’s no telling what will happen on GoT, especially as the series reaches the end.

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere on HBO in April 2019.