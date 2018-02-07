‘Black Panther’ Scores 100 Percent On Rotten Tomatoes, Supporting Cast Steals The Movie

The reviews for Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick Black Panther couldn’t be any better. The film, which opens in theaters next week, currently has a rating of 100 percent on the film review website Rotten Tomatoes. Is Black Panther Marvel’s best film to date?

Black Panther Scores Big With Critics

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther is sweeping audiences off their feet with its ambition and awe-inspiring visuals. The movie may reside in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is unlike anything the studio has put forward over the past 10 years — and critics have officially taken notice.

The verdict is still out on what fans will think of the film, but everything so far points towards a rolling success.

“There’s no mistaking you’re still in the Marvel universe here, but this entry sweeps you off to a part of it you’ve never seen: a hidden lost world in Africa defined by royal traditions and technological wonders that open up refreshing new dramatic, visual and casting possibilities,” reviewer Todd McCarthy wrote. “There are vistas, costumes, and settings that keep the images popping off the screen, even though this Marvel offering is not in 3D.”

Supporting Cast Steals The Show

Director Ryan Coogler has received a lot of the praise for the success of the movie, but the real show stealers are the supporting cast. Apart from lead stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, critics praised the supporting cast for giving their characters depth, even when they have smaller parts to play in the bigger storyline.

In particular, the female supporting actresses are getting a lot of attention, including Lupita Nyong’o, who plays King T’Challa’s former girlfriend Nakai; Danai Gurira, who portrays the king’s general Okoye; and Letitia Wright, who plays the king’s little sister.

What Separates Black Panther From Other Marvel Movies?

Perhaps even more impressive are the comments that Black Panther doesn’t feel like a superhero movie, yet it still manages to feature all the staples of a Marvel classic, including action-packed scenes and humorous interactions.

But what separates it is its portrayal of the harsh world of politics and its visual effects, which include the fantastical world of Wakanda and the stunning costumes. Put it all together and Black Panther is poised to become one of Marvel’s most successful films to date, which is quite impressive given the studio’s recent offerings.

Inside Black Panther’s Fight For Wakanda

We first met Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), aka Prince T’Challa, in Captain America: Civil War. In that movie, Black Panther’s father and King of Wakanda, T’Chaka, was murdered. In Black Panther, fans will watch Prince T’Challa return home and sit on the throne as the new king of Wakanda.

However, his path to the crown is blocked by internal political pressures and a new enemy that threatens to dethrone him. Although Black Panther builds on previous Marvel movies, it was written as a standalone film.

Black Panther opens in theaters everywhere on February 15. Fans can also catch the character alongside other heroes in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.