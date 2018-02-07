Mariah Carey Family: Satanic Cult-like Upbringing Exposed By Sister Alison, Animal Killings, Sexual Acts

Mariah Carey usually makes headlines for her diva ways and her whirlwind romances, not to mention, for her incredible vocal abilities.However, news of Carey’s tumultuous childhood and her relationships with her siblings and other family members, often finds its way into the headlines seeing as this chapter of the diva’s life seems so far-removed from the lifestyle the superstar has today.

New details have recently emerged regarding Mariah’s mysterious upbringing, including the cult-like beliefs and practices of the diva’s mother. Carey’s older sister Alison relayed these said details to Radar Online, indicating that the singer’s mother, Patricia, led her and her siblings, along with other “black-cloaked” members in “creepy rites.”

“At a very young age, both Mariah and her sister, Alison, were involved in the ceremonies and participated in them,” an additional insider relays.

Alison additionally recalls that her earliest memory was when she was taken to a service at a castle in Long Island with cult members. Mariah’s older sister goes on to explain more shocking details about such services that she and her siblings were exposed to.

“It was there that the satanic rituals, led by my mother, took place. I remember people wearing hooded cloaks, standing in a circle and chanting. There was also sexual activity and [animal] sacrifices, which the participants believed would please the deity they were there to worship.”

Now, as stated, Alison is struggling. Recently diagnosed as being HIV positive, arrested for alleged prostitution, living in a half-way house, Mariah’s older sister describes how the rituals affected her.

“I was trained to run ‘The Group!’At first, as a small child, I would not understand what was happening — being forced to watch as a struggling animal was violently killed in front of me,” Alison shares.

Carey’s sister then described how she became more aware of the “horror” she was being exposed to as she grew older. and how she began to understand that these rituals were not for children to see.

Unfortunately, seeking help from authorities was not an option, seeing as a number of law enforcement officers were allegedly members of the cult.

Mariah’s older brother, Morgan, also was reminded of an interview the superstar gave early in her career, during which Carey indicated how her mother’s involvement in the cult “embarrassed her growing up.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

At this point, Mariah is estranged from her struggling sister, despite Alison having begged the 48-year-old for assistance on a number of occasions.

Last year, sources insisted that Mariah Carey has not turned away from Alison without having first attempting to help her sister. Carey reportedly admitted her heroin-addicted sister to rehab which Mariah intended to pay for in full. Yet, each time, Alison checked herself out and relapsed.

Alison Carey (Mariah Carey’s Sister) Pleads Not Guilty to Prostitution Charge https://t.co/mwoj7QabS9 pic.twitter.com/4LLU5LUG9e — EURweb (@eurweb) September 1, 2016

The Mirror shares words of a source close to Mariah on the issue of her support and wants from her older sister prior to her offering more assistance.

“Mariah can be there with love and support – but at what point do you not enable somebody any longer?She’s looking for Alison to want to help herself.”