Ramona Singer’s Cheating Ex-Husband Mario Splits From Mistress Kasey Dexter

Ramona Singer’s ex-husband, Mario Singer, and his longtime girlfriend, Kasey Dexter, have split after dating for over four years.

On February 7, a police report and eviction notice were obtained by Radar Online from the Boca Raton Police Department that revealed an officer had been called to Mario Singer’s home in Florida earlier this month about a domestic disturbance.

According to the report, Mario Singer told the officer that he had served Kasey Dexter with an eviction notice that gave her five business days to vacate his property. However, as the officer explained in his report, the former couple did not appear to be in agreement regarding the status of their relationship.

Although a dispute had taken place between the former Real Housewives of New York City star and his ex-girlfriend, Mario Singer confirmed to the officer that their dispute was verbal, not physical.

Following their dispute, Kasey Dexter told the officer she was “simply upset” about the eviction notice and ultimately, she and Mario Singer were able to agree to stay in separate bedrooms until Dexter was able to find herself somewhere else to live.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Ramona Singer caught her former husband, Mario Singer, cheating on her with Kasey Dexter years ago after 27 years of marriage. The couple shares one adult daughter, Avery Singer.

While Ramona Singer attempted to salvage her relationship with Mario Singer in the months that followed the news of his affair, she ultimately decided that their marriage was over and filed for divorce in January of 2014.

Since her divorce from Mario Singer years ago, Ramona Singer has seemingly stayed single as she continues on with her role on The Real Housewives of New York City. Although the reality star has been linked to a number of men in recent years, nothing serious has happened for her quite yet.

To see more of Ramona Singer and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, LuAnn De Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill, and Dorinda Medley, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 when the show premieres on Bravo TV later this year.