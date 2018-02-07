‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon Fight Over Their Unborn Baby

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is currently preparing to welcome her second child, her first with current boyfriend Andrew Glennon. In a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Amber and Andrew are seen talking about the pregnancy and the baby’s gender reveal, but it seems that they don’t see eye to eye on some things.

According to a February 7 report by Radar Online, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon seem to have different views when it comes to finding out the gender of their unborn baby. In the new Teen Mom OG sneak peek, Amber tells producers that she is 13 weeks pregnant and that she can soon find out the gender of the baby. However, Andrew wants to keep the gender a secret and be surprised, but Amber isn’t having that.

The Teen Mom OG star tells her boyfriend that wants to know the baby’s gender as soon as possible so that she can get prepared for what lies ahead. Amber Portwood revealed that she has never had a boy and that she wants to mentally prepare for the possibility. Amber also said she wants to be able to buy clothes and decorate the nursery for whatever gender they are expecting. Andrew told the expectant mother that they could buy gender neutral clothing and paint the walls beige.

Amber Portwood then began to lose her temper and revealed that she does not want to be surprised, telling Andrew that he doesn’t know what it’s like to have a child, and that being prepared is going to be the best road to go through.

“You don’t understand at all,” she said, adding that she was “done” with the argument.

Andrew was completely shut down, and it seems that Amber got her way.

As Teen Mom OG fans already know, Amber and Andrew did find out the sex of their baby and revealed in late 2017 that they were expecting a baby boy. In February, Andrew told fans that the couple’s child is due on Mother’s Day in May.

Fans can watch Amber Portwood’s pregnancy journey continue on Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.