Kate And Pippa Middleton Add Vogue Williams To Family After Her Engagement To Spencer Matthews

The lives of Pippa Middleton and her older sister, Kate Middleton, have been much defined by marriages. Born a commoner, Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge after she married Prince William. Pippa Middleton is also set to inherit the title of Lady of Glen Affric after marrying James Matthews. But the unions have not always resulted in glamorous nobility and royal titles. In fact, with engagements and marriages, Kate and Pippa had to greet TV personalities as members of their family.

One particular example is Spencer Matthews. He is the younger brother of James Matthews, Pippa Middleton’s husband, but he is much more famous for being a notorious reality TV star. He starred in Made in Chelsea, which follows “the lives of wealthy young British people, as they socialize and navigate their personal lives,” according to Vogue Magazine. He is also famous for claiming that he has “slept with 1,000 women,” taking LSD, and saying on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here that he is addicted to steroids, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old TV star served as the best man at Pippa and James’ wedding, which cemented his close status with the new couple, as well as decreasing the distance between him and the royal family.

And now, Kate and Pippa are set to greet another TV personality into their growing family. It was announced this week that Spencer Matthews has proposed to his girlfriend, 32-year-old Vogue Williams, after almost a year of dating.

“I’ve known Vogue was ‘The One’ for a long time. We’re very happy and in love,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her. The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.”

As Spencer has 577,000 followers and Vogue sports 237,000 on Instagram, they also took to the photo-sharing site to announce the engagement.

❤️????❤️ @spencermatthews A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

The ring’s approximate value is set at £150,000, a jeweler describing it as a “3-4ct radiant center with baguette and trillion shoulders of around 1-1.25ct in a distinctive bridge style 5-stone claw set ring.”

Spencer and Vogue have not set a wedding date yet, but they have not been shy about sharing their romance with the public.

This stands in complete contrast to Pippa Middleton, who has almost disappeared after her wedding. Except for two charity engagements at the end of 2017 and a new year service she attended with Kate Middleton, the 34-year-old British socialite has not been seen in public with her husband.

Vogue Williams has said in the past that Pippa is “quite private” when it comes to her personal life.