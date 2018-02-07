‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Someone Dressed As Gabi To Commit Murder, But Who?

Days of our Lives spoilers have already revealed that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will be arrested for the murder of Andre DiMera. However, Gabi will claim that she did not kill Andre, and it seems that most Salem residents will tend to believe her. Sadly, there is video evidence that will be hard to deny.

According to Days Cafe, it will be revealed that Gabi is not the murderer, and viewers in the popular Facebook group called, Days of our Lives Awesome Fans, many believe that Gabi was set up to be framed for Andre’s murder. While it seems unclear at the moment why the murderer would want to throw Gabi under the bus, fans are currently putting their heads together to figure it all out.

It seems that many DOOL watchers believe that someone dressed as Gabi, wig and all, to commit the murder. While it could have been anyone, it seems that Vivian Alamain is the biggest suspect. Vivian wanted Andre gone from Salem, and from DiMera Enterprises. Vivian also knew that Andre had fired Gabi, and that she would have had a motive to kill her. Vivian would also know all about the security camera placement around Andre’s office, and how to get around it without her face being seen. All the killer would have to do is slap on a wig and Gabi’s coat to frame her for the murder.

As Days of our Lives fans know, Gabi is considered to be one of the sweetest and most loyal characters in Salem. However, she does have a bit of a dark side. Gabi has already served prison time for murdering her former husband, Nick Fallon. Nick tormented Gabi and pushed her to the point that she shot him. She later confessed to the crime and took her prison sentence, leaving her daughter Arianna in the care of her father, Will Horton, and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis.

@camilabanus @LamonArchey @galengering @nbcdays Gabi didn’t kill Andre. From what I watched and I have feeling that Vivian did killed Andre because Vivian studied the way Gabi walked and use fashion clothes to make it looks like Gabi did but truth is she didn’t. It’s Vivian. — Jamie Perreault (@Jambabygirl74) February 7, 2018

The minute I saw the video,I knew there was no way that was gabi. I think it was vivian in diguise. ???? — elaine bernard (@elainebernard18) February 7, 2018

Days of our Lives viewers have seen Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) acting even stranger than usual since Andre’s murder, and all signs seem to be pointing to the fact that Vivian dressed as Gabi in order to carry out her devious murder plans. However, only time will tell if Gabi will be cleared of the charges, or if she’ll return to prison for a crime she didn’t commit.

