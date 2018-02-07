Hope Hicks’ Rumored Boyfriend Rob Porter Punched And Choked Ex-Wife, Says Colbie Holderness

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was recently spotted kissing Rob Porter and entering her apartment with the staff secretary of President Donald Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr. However, both of 40-year-old Porter’s ex-wives have come forward with harrowing tales of the abuse they say they suffered at his hands, according to Heavy.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old Colbie Holderness was married to Rob for five years but was shocked when his alleged abuse began during their honeymoon. Colbie accused Porter of choking her and punching her throughout their marriage. The alleged verbal and physical abuse got so bad that Holderness claimed she had to leave grad school as a result.

“He would throw me down on the bed, then put his full body weight on top of me, then grind a knee or elbow into my body, expressing rage.”

Colbie also works for the U.S. government. Porter’s second ex-wife, Jennifer Willoughby, has joined Colbie in coming forward with the alleged abuse she also claims happened during her marriage to Rob. Colbie’s allegations include reports of being punched in the face by Rob during what should have been a romantic vacation in Florence, Italy.

EXCLUSIVE: ANOTHER ex-wife of Trump aide Rob Porter says he choked and punched her https://t.co/SH6cvET0Bp — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 7, 2018

Porter called the claims “slanderous and simply false.”

Colbie said that his second wife and a girlfriend reached out to her about his “pattern” of abuse after discovering that the “charming and charismatic” Mormon wasn’t so charming after all. Porter has been deemed an intelligent man who allegedly used his lawyerly wit to win arguments, twist words, and put down Holderness.

“He would just belittle me constantly about my weight, my sexiness, how good I looked to him or didn’t look to him. He would always be checking out other women very obviously and would often compare me to other women. We were arguing and he punched me in the face. He left visible marks when he punched me and I have pictures of that. I didn’t go the police because I was scared, I was in Italy alone and I didn’t know what to do.”

Holderness married Porter in 2003 when she was 23. Colbie said that Rob turned abusive when she didn’t have sex when he wanted to be intimate.

“It was a really odd thing that he did. He was angry because we weren’t having sex when he wanted to have sex and he kicked me. It seems such a juvenile thing at the time, but I remember thinking about words my mother had told me when it happened.”

Jennifer also detailed to the Daily Mail the things she said she endured as Rob’s ex-wife, which included getting an order of protection against Porter on June 19, 2010.

The 39-year-old Willoughby claimed that Porter forced her to walk “on eggshells” when they were married due to his volatile temper.

“He was verbally, emotionally and physically abusive and that is why I left.”

Willoughby alleged that Rob snatched her from the shower when she was nude in order to scream at her after their 2009 marriage. Despite all the abuse allegations, Willoughby claims that the “integrity and ability to do his job is impeccable,” calling Porter’s “issues” personal in nature. Jennie, the nickname her friends call her, said that Rob would get angry and accuse her of not caring about him, placing his rage against his dad upon his romantic partners.

Near the end of their union, Jennie suffered a miscarriage.