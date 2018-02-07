Kylie Jenner Is Officially The Richest Kardashian, Doesn’t Need Anything From Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit originally started as a fun hobby, but the brand has quickly turned into a global beauty empire with over 5,000 different lipsticks, and that means that Jenner is the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

With her company being worth an estimated $386 million – and a projected worth of $1 billion by 2022 – the new mom doesn’t need any financial help from her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Jenner Doesn’t Do It For The Money

According to the Daily Mail, Jenner is the richest of the siblings by far, with Kim Kardashian-West being a distant second with a net worth of $175 million.

In a recent interview, Jenner says that she has put a lot of hard work into her business and she doesn’t do it for the money. In fact, she doesn’t even think about it. The 20-year-old says she has a long way to go when it comes to building her empire and she hasn’t even dipped her toes in yet. She says there are still many products that she wants to do, and it will take years.

Even though Kardashian-West isn’t at Jenner’s level when it comes to money, she is still doing quite well. In just four days, she made $10 million on her new fragrance line Kimoji Hearts, and the entire advertising campaign was only on social media.

Introducing Stormi Webster

As for Jenner, she gave birth to her daughter last week and after months of hiding and keeping her pregnancy a secret, she finally took to Instagram to announce her baby’s arrival. The little girl, named Stormi Webster, weighed in at 8 pounds and 9 ounces and arrived at 4:43 p.m. on February 1st.

An insider claims that Jenner is happier than she has ever been and believes that being a mom is her true calling in life.

“The feeling she has is unlike anything she’s experienced before… bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience,” says the source.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Kylie Is Making Her Social Media Comeback

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is making her way back to social media after her pregnancy absence. She posted an 11-minute video montage that documented the past few months, including her baby shower and the arrival of her niece, Chicago West.

She has also posted pics on Snapchat of all the floral bouquets family and friends have sent her since the birth of her daughter. Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian sent her silver mylar balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday” along with an elaborate flower arrangement.

Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, has also posted to Instagram with a baby picture of Kylie and the caption, “My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, born Jacques Webster, reportedly have no official custody arrangement in place but plan on raising baby Stormi together.