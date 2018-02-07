Ketogenic Diet Boosts Weight Loss More Than Low-Fat, May Aid Alzheimer’s Disease & Autism In New Studies

The ketogenic diet used by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry for weight loss has been shown to burn fat 10 times faster than other diets in recent studies, as the Inquisitr reported. Now, several new studies are showing that in addition to boosting weight loss, keto diets show promise for helping conditions ranging from Alzheimer’s disease to autism, according to the Daily Mail.

Low in carbohydrates, high in fat, and allowing for moderate amounts of protein, ketogenic diets could be the answer to a variety of conditions. These concerns include heart disease, Alzheimer’s, cancer, and neurological problems, said study author Dr. Katerina Akassoglou from the Gladstone Institute for Virology and Immunology in San Francisco.

“The findings could be relevant for a wide range of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, autism and traumatic brain injury.”

The ketogenic diet causes the body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. In turn, the body releases a chemical shown to protect the cells from internal stress associated with genetic damage, explained the researcher.

“[These] diseases afflict millions and there are few treatment options,” added Akassoglou.

Discussing the potential for ketogenic diets to help with Alzheimer’s disease and autism, Dr. Mark Hyman said that the brain “does great on ketones,” according to High Intensity Health.

The ketogenic diet, which he defined as one consisting of 70 percent fat, 5 percent carbohydrates, and “20 or 30” percent protein, “allows the brains to stop being irritable and start to function,” added Dr. Hyman.

“I’ve seen this [benefit from ketogenic diets] across the spectrum, like in Alzheimer’s patients.”

Dr. Hyman said he also considers using keto diets for “autistic kids who are having issues that are resistant to other therapies.”

Kim Kardashian has become the poster girl for using the ketogenic diet for weight loss. John Nacion / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Sample Ketogenic Diet Menu

A day on a ketogenic diet begins with a high-fat, low-carb breakfast, such as sausages with cheese or two eggs fried in butter with bacon. A small amount of non-starchy vegetables, such as spinach or bell peppers, is allowed, but no traditional high-carb breakfast foods such as cereal or pancakes.

Lunch might offer a twist on a traditional sandwich by using lettuce in place of bread, such as a hamburger with cheese wrapped in lettuce or bacon sandwiched in lettuce leaves. Keto dieters can even have a version of Mexican food as long as they steer clear of taco chips or tortillas.

“[Sample lunch:] Ground beef cooked with a taco seasoning served with sour cream and a salad of lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and cheddar cheese.”

Those on ketogenic diets often use mashed cauliflower in place of mashed potatoes or rice. For dinner, baked salmon with cauliflower mashed with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits can offer a tasty option. Alternatively, keto dieters may enjoy lamb chops sizzled in olive oil and topped with a sauce that features butter and cream.

Celebrity Dieters Use Ketogenic Plans For Weight Loss

Beyonce used Kim Kardashian’s ketogenic weight-loss diet to lose 30 pounds in three weeks, as the Inquisitr reported. The Daily Mail noted that Vanessa Hudgens also has used the ketogenic diet for helping her stay full while shedding pounds, along with Gwyneth Paltrow. Melissa McCarthy also is known to have turned to the keto diet.

“Halle Berry, who has type 1 diabetes, also credits the keto diet for making her be ‘constantly on fat-burning mode’ without having to deprive herself of butter.”

Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Adriana Lima, and Mick Jagger also have used the ketogenic diet for weight loss. Berry even turned to Instagram to share her appreciation for the keto diet.

In addition to praising the benefits of the ketogenic diet for weight loss, Halle said that it provides “appetite control, more energy, and better mental performance.” Berry also claimed that the ketogenic diet could “possibly reverse type 2 diabetes” while improving the skin.

High-Fat, Low-Carb Ketogenic Diet Wins Over Low-Fat Diets For Weight Loss

The January 2018 issue of the Journal of American Medical Association revealed that those on ketogenic diets experienced less hunger than those on low-fat diets with the same amount of calories, according to NDTV.

“People who follow the ketogenic diet tend to lose more weight and manage to keep most of it off than those who follow other diets that prescribe the same calorie intake. [The] ketogenic diet does not cause any major decline in the metabolic rate, as opposed to low-fat diets.”

David S. Ludwig, MD, Ph.D., a professor of pediatrics and nutrition at Harvard Medical School and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, emphasized that the studies show that the “quality” of calories (as opposed to the quantity) “may affect the number of calories burned.” Anticipating future studies, Ludwig said that if more evidence is found for the metabolic benefit of ketogenic diets, such weight loss plans may “play an important role in improving the success of long-term weight-loss maintenance.”