Khloe Kardashian Throws Pink Party, Fans Convinced That She’s Having A Baby Girl

Khloe Kardashian may have just given the biggest hint regarding her first baby’s gender! The 33-year-old reality star, who has just entered her 29th week of pregnancy, threw a family dinner party last night and fans are freaking out over her all-pink table setting! Could she be having a girl?

Khloe posted clips of her party on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, she showed off her gorgeous table spread, decorated with pink table runners, napkins, and flowers. Her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance.

“Your table looks gorgeous! It’s unreal here. It’s really, really beautiful,” Kris Jenner says in a clip.

“Just for a family dinner,” Khloe, wearing a blush-colored blazer and pink nails, answers.

According to Hollywood Life, many fans took Khloe’s pink dinner as a hint that her baby will be a girl. Because a cameraman can be seen in the background, fans who saw the clips think that last night’s event was some sort of a baby shower or a gender reveal party for the family which will be aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“So Khloe, are you having a girl? And your baby shower is going on right now? I spy pink nails and an all pink party,” one fan tweeted.

@khloekardashian a baby girl ?!????????????????????????????? — Olivia Haggerty (@HaggertyOlivia) February 7, 2018

@khloekardashian I open this pink your posting means your having a girl! That would be so amazing if you have a little girl and Stormi and Chicago all get to grow up together being so close in age! ???? Either way I’m so happy for you and @RealTristan13! — Deborah Jowers (@debbiegayle5) February 7, 2018

Despite this telling sign, Khloe Kardashian has yet to confirm her baby’s gender. She might do so in the coming days, as her sisters Kim and Kourtney have done in the past with their pregnancies. However, Khloe might also choose to keep the detail private.

It is interesting to note that the Kardashians are known to be the best secret keepers in Hollywood, despite being around cameras almost every single day. In fact, Kylie Jenner was able to successfully hide her entire pregnancy for nine months, only confirming the rumors after her baby was born.

As for Khloe, the excited mom-to-be kept her first trimester of pregnancy under wraps. She first announced her baby news in December last year with a touching Instagram post. The KUWTK star has just celebrated her 29th week of pregnancy by posting a set of photos where she proudly displayed her growing baby bump.

“Baby mama KoKo! 29 weeks and counting,” she wrote in the caption.

While this will be Khloe’s first child, her baby will be the ninth grandchild in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan. This year alone, the famous reality family already welcomed two babies. On Jan. 15, Kim and Kanye West had Chicago, their third child via surrogate. On Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner gave birth to a girl, her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 20-year-old recently revealed that she named her daughter Stormi Webster, taking Travis’ real surname.